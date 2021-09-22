The World Health Organisation has pledged its commitment and support to the fight against non-communicable diseases, including cancer in Nigeria.

WHO Nigeria country representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, stated this in Abuja yesterday at Nigeria 2021 third annual interactional public health conference, organised by the African Institute of Public Health Professionals (AIPHP) in collaboration with National Open University of Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme, “Communicable disease in Africa: challenges, epidemiology, prevention and control,” Mulombo urged all to put hands together towards prevention and cancer control in Nigeria.

He reminded the conference that Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) mainly cardiovascular diseases, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, mental, neurological and substance use are the world’s biggest killers.

“These diseases share common risk factors which include tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, physical inactivity, unhealthy diet and air pollution,” he noted.

The vice-chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Olufemi Peters, represented by the deputy vice-chancellor academic, Prof. Uduma Uduma Orji, said the institution is committed to increasing access to quality education to Nigerians and to allow all categories of Nigerians to study with flexibility of open learning.

“This conference is one way of getting the academia to interface with industry to compare notes and forge a way forward in trying to provide lasting solutions to public health challenges bedeviling the African continent for a very long time and in particular the COVID 19 pandemic,” he said.

The registrar of AIPHP, Ayodele Bankole James, said the issue of health has to be looked into holistically, saying that anyone with any of the non-communicable disease becomes more vulnerable when attacked by a communicable disease like the COVID-19.