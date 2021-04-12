By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has said it was yet to absorb about 220 staff recruited in 2018 because of bad leadership exhibited by the previous management of the National Assembly.

The executive chairman of NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, stated this on Monday when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Service visited the Commission on an oversight function.

According to Amshi, the commission investigated the 2018 recruitment process and found out that all the processes went well but the inability of the previous management of the National Assembly to absorb the staff into the service has left them with serious financial burden.

“220 staff were given appointment letters with all the formalities done in 2018. The management of the National Assembly then refused to admit them into the service.

“When we came, we look at the situation and suggested the entire process should be null and void. But if we do that, people will say we are sacking staff of the National Assembly but there is no budgetary provision to pay the staff if they are to be absorbed,” Amshi added.

According to him, the management of the National Assembly had said it had no money to pay for the salaries of the staff, adding that the commission was then asked to source for the money.

“If we do not clear this issue, we cannot recruit. Humanly, it is wrong for us to recruit when the issue involving 220 staff is yet to be resolved. If we employ even one person into the National Assembly service, there will be problem. So, we want to solve this problem before thinking of any other thing,” he said.

On the issue of legislative autonomy in the states of the federation, Amshi disclosed that 31 out of the 36 State Assemblies have no service commission.

He named those without State House of Assembly Service Commission to include Cross River, Imo, Katsina, Kano and Kebbi, among others adding that NASC was working to ensure the states establish their service commissions this year.

He said state assemblies are not autonomous as they are run by permanent secretaries.

He said they are working hard to ensure democracy work in the states and will invite all the commissions to a retreat to get their views and challenges.

He added that they wanted NASC and State Assemblies Service Commission included in the constitution.

“All other commissions are in the constitution but NASC is still not added in the constitution. We want state assemblies also included in the constitution,” Amshi said adding that Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) was in support of the recent strike action embarked upon by the state assembly workers.

Speaking, the chairman House Committee on Public Service, Hon. Sani Bala (Kano) said they will ensure PASAN did not join the strike action embarked upon by the state assembly workers for a smooth running of the National Assembly.

According to Bala, PASAN had its peculiar problems like welfare and the issue of minimum wage which have been taken care of.

He assured NASC that the proposed project for the building of its permanent headquarters will receive expeditious consideration.

Bala, who with other members of the committee visited the proposed permanent site, disclosed that N3 billion was appropriated in the 2021 budget for the commencement of the project that will cost about N12billion in total.