In this report, ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM writes on why Abuja is lagging behind Lagos in entertainment activities.

“I have been in this industry for more than two decades now, trying to push my songs and getting to the top. I have net with major influential entertainment mogul and media to help me succeed in Abuja, but the story has been the same, that I should move to Lagos or I won’t be taken serious.

“They have become like cults to me because why should I go to Lagos before I succeed? I can fathom the rational. For now , I’m doing my deejaying and earning a little to uplift myself and shoot a video if I can. But this Lagos- Abuja dream is killing talents. l for real.”

That was K-Smasher, an Abuja based artiste lamenting the lack of recognition because he has gone to Lagos to showcase his talent.

He is one out of many going through this thought of people having to relocate to Eko before becoming something in the industry.

Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has witnessed lots of entertainment events before the advent of COVID-19. From Star Mega Jam that had brought in top international artistes like R-Kelly, Buster Rhymes etc, to others, locally championed by famous brands like Globacom.

Though many Abuja-based artistes have continued to lament the lack of recognition by Nigerians if they aren’t based in Lagos, some are still getting the fame including event managers too who have been smiling to the bank.

The Misconception:

Abuja has continued to be blessed with lots of talents in the entertainment industry. From the Actor’s Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to PMAN; none has been relegated when it comes to birthing talents.

It is understandable that Lagos is a liberal state and people are free to express themselves in whatever manner that suits them. Most big guns today in the industry are from Abuja. But the pressure to relocate to Lagos is real or the game will diminish.

When most of them were at home, they are given little respect, but immediately they decide to enter Lagos, the story will change and returning to Abuja as a bigger brand.

What are they doing in Lagos that Abuja hasn’t achieved? Most people would say branding. Abuja entertainers are also good branders and brands.

It’s obvious Lagos has been the centre of every activities of life right from the outset.

Even when people still consider Lagos a hub, Abuja has never lagged behind, even though many Abuja residents prefer to hear and grace events of those established names from Lagos than the Abuja-based.

The heart breaking part is that the Abuja-based event managers have to import artistes from Lagos before their shows can be taken serious which is becoming a norm today. And that alone is a huge slap on the face of the city and its talents.

From Abuja To Lagos:

The story of Tekno is not far from the truth or else, he would have gone into oblivion, if not for the swift rescue by Ubi Franklin and Iyanya. Today he’s in Lagos and doing very well for himself, showcasing his talent, producing hits back to back and bagging recognitions. Magnito has been around for a while, an Abuja-based. Good lyricist who plays with words. He also has to shuffle between Lagos and Abuja to remain afloat.

How many people can remember Pherowshuz the great? He’s been on ground for ages, even before the coming of M.I Abaga. He’s been busting rhythms in that hiphop genre and nobody could compete. Even after all persuasions to relocate , he still remained on ground , shuffling between Kaduna and Abuja with his homie, Terry Da Rapman.

If he had relocated earlier, the story would have been different. The hype men in Lagos would have promoted them using the influence they have in the media.

The multinationals would have signed them up. Event organisers would have been headlining them too. But on the contrary, they aren’t based in Lagos so the future has to be bleak and the promoters aren’t ready to invest in their talents.

Abuja -based comedians have turned themselves into compères, and showbiz influencers because of lack of patronage. Instead of being invited to headline shows , they are now the ones inviting people from Lagos and other parts of the country to headline their shows, and the reason is simple, Lagos entertainers are more respected.

Before COVID-19:

There was no week that would pass by without witnessing a big show in the city. But on the contrary, it’s wasn’t put together by Abuja event managers or promoters. It was all done by those from Lagos or in collaboration with someone who knows the city too well.

Normally, the body regulating the industry like the PMAN and AGN were supposed to be carried along when someone outside the state, even multinationals are coming into the city to hold an event, but No! Because the associations are toothless and can’t be strict with enacting rules that would improve the lives of Abuja entertainers, they fold their hands and watch while things deteriorate.

Rather, they prefer to beg for sits, or even slots to come onstage to perform so they could be recognised as being part of a gig or show organised by one Lagos-based celebrity. This has to change if they want to be respected.

Abuja residents should respect home grown talents while PMAN, AGN should re-strategize:

It’s as funny as it sounds but it should be taken serious. Abuja residents don’t respect events that’s not headlined by Lagos celebrities and it’s killing the industry. Radio and TV stations should air and play more of their materials. They can’t continue to complain why those with the key are success are withholding it. Most celebrities in the industry in Abuja forces their way to the top and are based in Abuja. Like Chief Bruno Iwoha, Tony Goodman, Empress Njamah, Charley Boy, Kingsley Amafibe, Rutex, Francis Duru, Jim Iyk, Uzee Usman, Rahama Sadau, Tonto Dikeh, Nick B, Moralmore, Shortcut, BBNaija Praise, Kevin Pam, MC Bob, Solomon Lange, Chris Morgan, Lordswill Angulu, Eddie Madaki, Josephine Aumbor Abraham, MC Igboman, God Pikin, Ghana Must Go, Fred Bright and and a few others, have been on ground for ages.

The associations must fashion a way to regulate the industry and make it lucrative for Abuja artistes. Those coming in from outside the state to hold anything entertainment functions must come through the associations (AGN and PMAN).

Just like the late Collins Adeyemi, the two time governor of PMAN said in an interview with LEADERSHIP that ” My dream is to make Abuja the hub of entertainment where artistes, based here are respected and given every opportunity to showcase their talent on stage.”

“I have also made it mandatory that anybody coming into Abuja to hold a concert must feature at least three home-based talent or we won’t allow the show to hold. This is to help grow our own and position the industry in Abuja where it should be,” he promised.

But since his demise, everybody have relaxed and nobody is ready to take responsibility to see that his dream comes through. It’s hoped that the future would be bright for Abuja entertainers so that the rush for Lagos would reduce and everyone can make a living wherever they resident.

Rutex (Artiste)

“First of all, you have stop looking at yourself as an Abuja-based artist and look at yourself as an artiste striving to reach the peak of your career. With social media platforms now you can be anywhere at anytime.

And also we have to stop the comparison, like seriously. I believe it has nothing to do with where you are as an artiste. If you’re big you’re big. If you have a genuine reason to be in Lagos, why not relocate to Lagos if you feel it’s genuine enough.”