BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

The minister of information and culture,

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said bandits

cannot be proscribed in Nigeria because

they don’t go by any name yet.

Speaking during an interview on AIT’s

Kaakaki programme monitored by our

Correspondent yesterday, the minister said there is a difference between the bandits and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group that has been proscribed by the federal government.

The minister said proscribing the

bandits is not what matters but how they

are treated.He said a group can only be proscribed when their names are known.

According to him, “You proscribe

known groups with names. You can’t just

proscribe an unknown group legally. It is

not whether they are proscribed or not,

it is the way they are treated. Does the

government actually treat them with kid

gloves? The answer is no.”

The minister also said when a group is

championing a course for the disintegration of Nigeria such group can be proscribed.

“A group like IPOB that does not even

recognise Nigeria as a state, sets up its

own army and thinks it is a sovereign state is different from bandits and criminals. Please, don’t compare apples and oranges”, he said.

Speaking further, he said, if the bandits

are not also threatening the sovereignty

of Nigeria by taking up arms against the

citizens, he said the cases are completely

different.

He said, “Security challenges are one

thing. Challenging the sovereignty of

Nigeria is a completely different thing.

Don’t let us dwell on semantics.”

Speaking further, he said, “Don’t armed

robbers threaten the security of lives and

property? They do. Is there anywhere in

the world that armed robbers have been

proscribed?”