BY TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja
The minister of information and culture,
Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said bandits
cannot be proscribed in Nigeria because
they don’t go by any name yet.
Speaking during an interview on AIT’s
Kaakaki programme monitored by our
Correspondent yesterday, the minister said there is a difference between the bandits and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group that has been proscribed by the federal government.
The minister said proscribing the
bandits is not what matters but how they
are treated.He said a group can only be proscribed when their names are known.
According to him, “You proscribe
known groups with names. You can’t just
proscribe an unknown group legally. It is
not whether they are proscribed or not,
it is the way they are treated. Does the
government actually treat them with kid
gloves? The answer is no.”
The minister also said when a group is
championing a course for the disintegration of Nigeria such group can be proscribed.
“A group like IPOB that does not even
recognise Nigeria as a state, sets up its
own army and thinks it is a sovereign state is different from bandits and criminals. Please, don’t compare apples and oranges”, he said.
Speaking further, he said, if the bandits
are not also threatening the sovereignty
of Nigeria by taking up arms against the
citizens, he said the cases are completely
different.
He said, “Security challenges are one
thing. Challenging the sovereignty of
Nigeria is a completely different thing.
Don’t let us dwell on semantics.”
Speaking further, he said, “Don’t armed
robbers threaten the security of lives and
property? They do. Is there anywhere in
the world that armed robbers have been
proscribed?”