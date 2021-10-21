A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State and loyalist of Governor Godwin Obaseki has attributed the failed efforts to harmonise the party to the quest for personal gains in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

The state chapter of the PDP after the September 2020 governorship election which gave Obaseki a second term ran into crisis as the old members had resisted pressure from Obaseki to integrate new members that decamped with him from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP.

Addressing newsmen in Benin City yesterday, Idahosa, a former special adviser to former Governor Adams Oshiomhole on political matters, who decamped alongside Obaseki to the PDP in the build up to the September 2020 governorship election said their ordeal could be likened to that of a “political herdsmen” roaming from point A to B and C.

The PDP chieftain who frowned at those blaming the governor for the crisis rocking the party said they came from the APC to meet a heavily factionalised PDP between Chief Dan Orbih, Chief Tom Ikimi and Chief Raymond Dokpesi on the other hand.

He called on the party’s national leadership and other stakeholders to rise to the occasion and rescue the party.

In an apparent reference to their ordeal in the hands of the old PDP members he said, “But the truth is that when we are running from scorpions, we didn’t fully know that we were bedding with snakes. Now, the stakes are higher, integrity is at stake for the governor and those of us that moved with him to PDP.

“We cannot become political ‘herdsmen’ roaming from point A to B to C because of some greedy political lightweight. The National Working Committee of the party should do something,” he said.

He said that Obasaki has begged, cajoled, threatened and done all possible things to make PDP harmonize, but for personal gain with 2023 in mind, the old hawks in PDP Edo State are resisting, adding that sooner than later the right thing will be done.

“I hereby appeal to the governor and all stakeholders to stop the unnecessary suspension and counter suspension forthwith. The governor will deliver for Edo people,” he assured.