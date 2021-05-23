Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAF) head coach, Ezekiel Moso, has said that there is a need for the federal government to build sports schools inside the country’s National stadiums.

Moso who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday said that the sports schools inside the stadium would help maintain facilities and also build a solid foundation for sports hence boosting the country’s performance in international competitions.

He said most western countries dominating sports in the world was as a result of building sports schools, catching the athletes young, and motivating them.

“We need to start catching our athletes at a very tender age so that we can grow them to become future world champions, if the military and the para-military can have their schools around the country I see no reason why we can have sports schools in our national stadiums.

“For example, if we have a primary school inside the Abuja national stadium and will line up programs that would include sports activities, they will have a solid foundation, and our sports facilities will be in use and good shape because the student would be using and we will be force to maintain them, that is what European and the USA are doing, that is why they are dominating sports globally,” he said.