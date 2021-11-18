The President and General Overseer of the United Apostolic Church of Christ, Dr James Bayo Owoyemi, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits terrorising the northern part of the country as terrorists.

Owoyemi said any organisation responsible for the killing of innocent people and displacing millions of Nigerians is terrorist group, even if the Federal Government has not declared them as such.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital at the annual convention of the church, the cleric said the duty of the government at all levels is to protect its citizens.

According to him, if some people are making that job difficult, the government should not fail to invoke the law to punish the offenders.

He said, “from the definition of terrorism, those who engage in termination of lives are terrorists even if the government has not declared them as terrorists, they are terrorists.”

Expressing delight in the removal of Nigeria from the religious violators list by the United States, Dr Owoyemi said the constitution of the country allows for freedom of religion.

His words: “We have Christians in all parts of the country. Christianity has faced persecution from the beginning. The US was right to have removed Nigeria from religious intolerance nation.”

Owoyemi, who ruled out the possibility of turning the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) into a political party, however, said the organisation would continue to put pressure on the government to do the right thing for Nigerians.

Pointedly, he said Christian leaders would not allow the association to be politicised.