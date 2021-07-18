Super cop and leader of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, has explained why he attended the burial of the mother of popular hotelier and nightlife boss, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana.

The burial, which took place at the weekend in Oba, Anambra State, attracted many celebrities and others from outside the country.

The event was talk of the town and social media in the past days.

In his Facebook post, the Police detective said he attended the funeral because of his relationship with Iyiegbu, whom he described as hardworking.

He wrote: “Obinna Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana is one of the most hardworking entrepreneurs and humble personality that I have known for many years. He is a brother and Good Friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For his good nature and good heart, today I had to squeeze out time from my busy schedule to honour him, by attending the burial of his beloved Mom In Oba town Anambra State.

“May GOD Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss. Amen.”