BY ABUBAKAR YUNUSA Abuja

Suleiman Muhammed, yesterday gave reasons why he left the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Sunshine Star of Akure to sign a deal with the country’s second tier league team, Gombe United Football Club.

The former Lobi Star winger who spoke during a chat with LEADERSHIP Friday Sport said he terminated his contract with the Akure-based club due to unpaid salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “I terminated my con- tract and moved on to Gombe United because despite needing money, I was deprived of salary for five months s for five months.

Asked why he chose Nigeria National Leagues (NNL) club ahead of other NPFL clubs, he said “after I spoke to my former coach, he encouraged me to joined them which I did, not minding that they play in the Division B. I trusted his judgment because having worked with him while in Wikki Tourris FC, I am convinced he wants the best for me. In fact, he is just like a father to me.”

“ Again, I considered the fact that Gombe United have a good structure and players that are capable of taking them back to the NPFL, hopefully at end of the season. I have also resolve to help the club realise that dream“.