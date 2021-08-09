By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Former presidential candidate in 2019, Mr.Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, yesterday said he decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, because most small political parties in Nigeria were registered as fallback positions by the different factions of the two major political parties.

He also said he would help to ensure that the Core Progressive Wing of the APC will revive values and ideologies of individuals in politics, as you have the progressive wing of the Democratic Party in America.

Olawepo-Hashim who recently joined the governing APC said apart from picking some small seats or the other on such smaller political platforms, there was nothing fundamentally meaningful that they were designed for.

“We had to face the reality that we needed to make a choice between APC and PDP. Wednesday August 4, 2021 was beautiful. To the glory of God, we stepped out publicly for the first time, to identify with the All Progressives Congress (APC), my chosen party at the Stakeholders’ Meeting of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the party,” he said.

He thanked his followers who registered their support for his move and those who volunteered their comments on his Facebook page.

“From the comments posted on this page, 80% of commentators endorsed steps taken so far. About 10 percent are skeptical while the rest 10 percent are opposed. Of the ones opposed, a very few were abusive of the code of engagement on this page which is decency and respect for other people’s opinion even as you express yours.”

“All the same, I am grateful for all the contributions, for and against. I have been associated with politics since I was 15 years old as we pasted posters and cheered politicians of the progressive fold in the early 1980’s.”

“In the mid 1980’s, I stepped into activism and pro-democracy struggles against the military government and was under solitary confinement in 1989,” he said.