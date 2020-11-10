Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai yesterday explained why he appointed Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

According to el-Rufai, the appointment afforded the government an opportunity to redress colonial injustice.

The governor recalled that the Emir’s grandfather, Aliyu Dan Sidi was unjustly deposed by the colonial Governor of Northern Region, Herbert Symonds Goldsmith.

According to Mallam el-Rufai, the handing over of the Staff of Office to Emir Bamalli ‘’is taking place exactly 100 years since the colonial Governor of Northern Region, Herbert Symonds Goldsmith, unjustly deposed his grandfather, Emir Aliyu Dan-Sidi of blessed memory.’’

The governor further said that the vacancy of the throne, following the death of the 18th Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris , also gave the government the opportunity to return to the enduring principles that guided the appointment of Emirs under the Sokoto Caliphate.

“Shehu Usman Dan Fodio in his seminal work ‘Bayan Wujub Al-Hijra’ was crystal clear that there are nine qualities of Islamic leadership –wisdom, learning, clemency, generosity, kindness, righteousness, patience, gratitude, and leniency which entails avoidance of harshness,’’ he explained.

Governor el-Rufai argued that ‘’it is on the basis of due regards to these customs, rules and enabling laws that Almighty Allah chose Your Highness to be our Emir, and imposed on me the constitutional duty to appoint you. I therefore call on all those that contested the Emir-ship to accept the will of Allah and join hands with the 19th Emir of Zazzau for progress and harmony in the Emirate.’’

He appealed to the title holders, district heads, members of the Emirate Council, the good people of Zazzau emirate, and indeed all the citizens of Kaduna State to rally round the new emir by extending to him their full support and cooperation in the same way they extended support to his predecessors to enable speedy development of the emirate and the state in general.

He however warned that his administration expects the loyalty of all persons to the emirs and chiefs and will take firm and decisive action against any person that attempts to undermine in any shape or form, the non-partisan and noble status of traditional institution, particularly Zazzau emirate.

“The new traditional institution’s law will also legislate clear dynastic succession order in all emirates and chiefdoms with more than one ruling house, outline guiding principles for the recommendations of district heads, traditional council members, emirs and chiefs, for appointment, consider expanding the membership of councils, and clearer roles of the kingmakers,’’ he said.

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, AZA MSUE and ABUBAKAR SADEEQ, Zaria