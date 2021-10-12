Former Ekiti State governor Segun Oni yesterday said his desire to return to that office is premised on the yearnings of the people to continue his enduring legacies.

Oni who is seeking the governorship ticket on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this shortly after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms in Abuja.

The governorship election is scheduled to hold on June 18, 2022. Oni served as governor of the state from 2007 to 2010.

In an interaction with newsmen after submitting his forms at the PDP national secretariat, Oni said, “We are responding majorly to the sentiment people have been expressing in our state about the services we rendered them when I was the governor of the state. Based on that, the people believe that they and us still have more to give to one another.

“That is why we have decided to take it upon ourselves to run again for the governorship of Ekiti State so that by God’s grace, we will be able to render more service to our people,” he said.

Oni also said that a comeback would afford him the opportunity to complete some of the projects he initiated before his administration was ousted by a ruling of the Court of Appeal.

He continued, “We will begin from where we stopped. There are a lot of things we did not take to conclusion. We will take the state further down to a new terrain where we will be able to add value to the lives of the people.

“We believe that Ekiti State must be creative, innovative and must bring to the table a lot of new ideas that will further excite the democratic field in Nigeria. We are getting ready to do exactly that.

“When we came in, we tagged our campaign office, ‘the PDP Family Office’. We didn’t say Segun Oni campaign organization office.

We said PDP family first. The emphasis is on family and on PDP. We believe that we can all come together to derive the best for our party and for our people. I am a party person to the core,” he said.