Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi is a former minister of Education. In this interview with Journalists, Gbagi speaks on why he wants to be the next governor of Delta State by 2023, his relationship with Chief James Ibori among other issues. SUNDAY ISUWA was there for LEADERSHIP.

As one who supported Okowa for governor in 2015, would you say he has lived up to expectations?

You are very right that I supported Dr Senator Arthur Okowa. Therefore, I want to believe that this not in doubt that my position is made easier, with regards to support for the governor who refers to me and calls me his brother.

I want to believe that the evidence is there for everybody to see with regards to his performance. I have severally said that I believe that the governor, has demonstrated resilience and ability to show that he means well for the state. As to whether or not he has satisfied Deltans, there is nobody who can satisfy everybody. I want to believe that given his ability and competence, he has done well. I believe very strongly that Dr Okowa will be remembered for who he is and who he was, in regards to all that he has done for the state. I will not like to delve into specific performances as regards to what he has done during his time so far in office.

Do you see PDP as a platform to actualise your governorship ambition?

I believe every government from 1999 to date. Governors have always known who they want to hand over to, but we have seen in our lifetime it doesn’t always go the way they want it to go. When we started the PDP in Delta State, I was the first among the three contestants from Central. If you saw the arrangement we followed through, after Ibori finished his tenure of eight years, it went to Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, and now it is the turn of the North, so it is coming back to Central.

I am the oldest founder, I cannot do it alone if the issue is to choose the narrative of Delta. However, I think I am best for the job. I went out to contact notable people in Delta State and they observed that if I can do the things I’ve done with my businesses, then I can bring a whole lot to the table for Deltans. I will not meddle with state funds, rather I’ll bring in my experience to further develop the state.

My hardwork and transparency has gone ahead of me. Let all who want to run come forth and tell Deltans what they can offer. Deltans are wise, you must be able to help yourself before you can manage a complex state like Delta. let us tell them what we have to offer.

One of the greatest problem we face in this part of our world is that we lie to our selves. I have managed my life in such a way that I am blemishless. Go and search me, except you don’t want the good of the state. Nobody wants people with no pedigree to lead Delta. Deltans have identified that we can do the job, and we will key in at the national level.

Everyone knows that Delta has such fantastic opportunity in Africa, because God naturally endowed the state, but understanding and identifying opportunities to know what to do is a different ball game entirely. Today, the governor has told the whole world that I am the highest private investor in the state. I am talking about visible investments that were driven without any bank loan, or without EFCC going after me. As minister, I was one of those that was never invited by any anti-graft agency for any discussion. It is all this wealth of experience that people have seen, as nothing is hidden. I will contest the governorship election in 2023 by the grace of God, except I see somebody better than me.

Why the decision to contest the governorship seat rather than focus on your businesses? Won’t they suffer? How do you intend to marry both?

I have rejected three ministerial appointments. If Delta has gotten its fair share of where it ought to be, then there would be no need for me to run for office. At the moment, Delta still has a lot of development opportunities to explore. There are over 6000 youths trading within my system everyday for their livelihood, therefore, you won’t be wrong to say I have what it takes to translate and transform the state along the lines of improving employment figures.

What are the areas you intend to focus on and how will you relate with other politicians vying for the same position?

I have no reason at all to see a Deltan unemployed, as there is a whole lot to do. I have a strategy to cater for the youths and bring industries back to the state. I will ensure the transformation of riverine areas to business hubs. I will ensure that we do not go about governance as though we are in a dictatorship. In fact, every local government has what it takes to stand alone without reliance on monies we are getting today as allocation from the federal government.

You will recall that since 1999 till date, given my position in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I have never associated and worked with any governor as I have done with Governor Okowa. I have worked with him on the basis that he has the fear of God.

It was alleged recently that you molested four workers who were staff of your hotel in Warri. How do you reconcile the impact that these weighty allegations have on your ambition to be governor? What’s the true story?

I never sent anyone to go strip people naked, and I never robbed or kidnapped anybody. These were allegations which I came across on social media just like everyone. There was a story that I don’t pay my workers; there was another story that I have a snake and lion in my house…

these are all political gimmicks for you to sieve, it’s not difficult to tell they want to smear my name.

Are you saying you don’t know the ladies and that they never worked for you?

The four people in that photograph are freelancers who were swimming against the rules of the business. I don’t work in a hotel, as I have been there only twice this year. On one of the occasions, I went into the hotel that day and the head of department had issues with them, and they came narrating what happened to me, because there was a disagreement between themselves. They confessed that one stole over 5million, and the other N1.3 million of a guest.

When I saw the situation, I was the one who invited the Police and they all wrote statements that they stole and they asked for forgiveness. The Police charged them to court and some politicians took advantage of the situation and started spreading rumours. As we speak, the case is in court. Everybody knows that I will not lie, these people are desperate. People want to work, the hotel has different departments, and it was in the process of the trial to confirm whether they are good for the job that all of this has happened. With regards to the operations of the hotel, the reason why we have now brought expatriates to move in, we believe some element of carelessness has taken place, that is why we are taking necessary steps to restructure. For instance, it has been revealed that one of those freelancers that commited this offence is a girlfriend to one of the lawyers who spearheaded the campaign of calumny against my person.

It was reported in the media that the Commissioner of Police in Delta State declared you wanted over the allegations, while the Attorney General said you had a case to answer. Do you think the governor is behind this?

The governor knows that those accusations are baseless, and that it can never be me. What those behind the allegation and blackmail fail to realise is that they are destroying business opportunities for the state. If you try to destroy my business, you are sending a message to investors that no investment should come to the state as investing there is not safe. We have mega projects and investments all over the country. And none in other states and the Federal Capital Territory, are complaining about non-payment of salaries or coming up with molestation allegations. It is happening only in Delta where I have a political ambition, what does that tell you? For instance, one of the ladies who started work a day before the incident stole N45,000. Some others came with fake POS which customers paid into, not knowing they are using their own account, so politicians cashed in on the issue. Those fighting my ambition will fall by the way side. I want to thank the youths and everybody for disbelieving those irresponsible gimmicks.

What is your relationship with Chief James Ibori?

Chief Ibori said to me when we met, ‘I want to thank you very much that with all that has happened to you in PDP you have not left the party, even while I was away, you built and held the party together’. Truth is truth. Between both of us and God, he believes I am the man for the job. I don’t believe they will lie to me, everybody knows I am a man of peace and integrity. Though it is God that gives power, I have great respect for Chief Ibori and the governor.