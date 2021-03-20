By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Cross River State Branch, Barr. Ugorji Nwabueze Friday in Calabar, attributed reasons on why his kinsmen shunned the Ndigbo meeting earlier scheduled to take place in Ugep, Yakurr LGA of the state to insecurity.

Speaking on the issue with LEADERSHIP in Calabar, Nwabueze stated that following the reported cases of outbreak of violence about two weeks ago in Ugep, Yakurr LGA ,where suspected armed criminal open fire on innocent persons leaving some persons wondered with various degree of injuries was not a welcome situation.

He added that the criminal gang thereafter allegedly proceeded to Obubra where it was learnt that they also shot and killed three security personnel in two different locations carting away riffles purportedly belonging to the killed security operatives.

Ugirji maintained that no leader that is in his right frame of mind would risk the lives of his kinsmen on the guise of convening a meeting to put the lives of his kinsmen at stake just because he want to convene a meeting.

According to him, following the two incidences in Ugep and Obubra, “Igbo people residing in Cross River State became so worried because of the rumour that the criminals allegedly chanted IPOB slogans.

“We are aware that security operatives are yet to establish their real identity and have been on manhunt for the criminals.

Nwabueze stated that even though Ndigbo people cannot draw conclusion that the hoodlums were IPOB members, it is pertinent that while investigation is still ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the attack on innocent citizens, the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo also decided to put its meeting with kinsmen on hold pending when normalcy returns.

Nwabueze stated that not quite long after the gory incident, the residence of former President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Obubra chapter was also razed down by fire in broad day light even though it is obvious that the fire outbreak may had been caused by power surge from public power supply.

He however said that some persons with contrary opinion still insist that the fire incident was actually a reprisal attack on Ndi igbo resident in the area.

According to nwabueze stressed that with the unfolding events,Ndigbo leadership in the state didn’t need a soothsayer to tell them that tension is in Yakurr and Obubra axis of the state and its meeting need to be put on hold.

“As a responsible leader of Ndi Igbo in Cross River State acting in my capacities as President of Ohanaeze, Cross River State and appointee of His Excellency, Senator Prof. Ben Ayade as Senior Special Assistant on Non Indegene Affairs (Igbo), I will be held responsible if I exercise poor judgement on this matter”. Nwabueze maintained.

” Let me categorically state here that when security reports drew my attention to the fact, that gathering large crowd of Ndi Igbo on 20th of March at Ugep or any other date by anyone will pose security problem and will not be in the interest of Igbos resident in this state.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo president stated, “I had equally in press statements issued by me on March 4, 2020 and December 12, 2020 cautioned Ndi Igbo to steer clear of IPOB in order not to create disaffection between us and our host communities”.

Nwabueze warned faceless groups trying to forment problems for Ndi Igbo to retract their steps and allow Igbo people residing in the state to live peacefully.

“However, it does appear that some elements are insistent on damaging the healthy relationship Ndi Igbo are enjoying with their wonderful host. Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo in Cross River, under my leadership will not allow this happen”. Nwabueze stated.

He said that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo people in Cross River State has constituted a 5-man committee to investigate

the alledged frequent link of Ndi Igbo in the state with IPOB activities by criminals.

“In view of the foregoing, state meetings of Ohanaeze is temporarily suspended while chapters will continue to function effectively untill security situation improves.

“In the interim, Ohanaeze Cross River is concluding arrangements to go virtual is response to global standard for large groups where meetings can frequently be organised”. The Indigbo president maintained