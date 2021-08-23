Kaduna State Government will build a modern Pharmaceutical Market at the old Club 69 Market of Kaduna metropolis, in line with its Urban Renewal Project and city beautification initiative. The Director General of Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA), Malam Isma’il Umaru Dikko who made this known, disclosed that government officials have already met with the traders and relevant stakeholders.

Malam Isma’il further disclosed that the project will curb the incidence of fake drugs and the activities of unscrupulous patent medicine dealers who sale illicit drugs, because measures will be put in place to check the activities of quacks. The DG who said that the Club 69 Market was initially designated as a Pharmaceutical Market, added that it is now grossly underutilized and used for various unconnected activities like garage, residential area as well as commercial area, contrary to its designated land title.

The Director General argued that citing the Pharmaceutical Market at the Club 69 Market will greatly improve commercial activities in the area and enhance the business of buying and selling medicine. According to him, dealers of pharmaceuticals that are presently at Warri street will relocate to the proposed market when it is built, which will further decongest the area. The Director General said that the traders have agreed to comply with the 21 days notice that KASUPDA had earlier issued them.