Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has said any member of the National Assembly that supports any legislation to legalize the use of cannabis would find it difficult to go to his or her constituency.

Marwa disclosed this to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the campaign against drug abuse is being taken to schools, as kids now begin to use drugs from primary schools.

He said, “Now, the World Health Organisation itself has declared cannabis affects the brain, alters brain function. It destabilizes, affects behaviour. It also affects body organs, and at some point, it can lead to death.

“So while we appreciate those who want to legalize it for financial gains, we have to be careful to reconcile it with life. So it’s money versus life. And up to this point, science has not developed up to the point where it can remove the THC in cannabis to zero.

“Therefore, cannabis is harmful to our health, it is a danger to society. We must never allow its legalization. What’s more, Nigeria has 10.6 million cannabis users, this is the highest in the world. Isn’t it sad?

“We should be the highest in science, technology, mathematics, physics, and stuff that were looked at as highest, that is something we need.

“We can never support legalization and I don’t see how the National Assembly would pass the act because I know 90 percent or more of the Honorable and Distinguished members of the National Assembly know the implications of this legalization and they dare not go back to their constituencies if anyone signs legalization because we’re seeing the implication on the ground.

“The youths, the families are being destroyed because of cannabis and drugs. It wouldn’t be legalized by the grace of God.”

Marwa said he discussed the issue of building barracks for NDLEA operatives in the 36 states of the federation.

On whether he has received any threat since he assumed office, the NDLEA boss said, “Severally, it’s almost a daily occurrence because my phone number is open. Equally, messages come through family, through colleagues, and sometimes people at random who we don’t know but live in the territory. That said we also take precautions.”