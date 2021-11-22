Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA) has assured that the congestion around Sheikh Abubakar Gumi market has ended, with the construction of Leventis Underpass which will ensure uninterrupted flow of traffic around the city centre.

The Acting Managing Director of KADRA, Engr Amina Ladan who gave the assurance, said that the roundabout that was located around former Leventis Stores, couldn’t control the volume of traffic around the area.

‘’During rush hour, vehicles coming from Ali Akilu way and those from Ahmadu Bello way end of the arterial road, all meet with those coming out of the market area and Yakubu Gowon way. The result was often chaotic,’’ she recalled.

Engr Ladan explained that there are now four Slip roads that vehicles can pass without disrupting the vehicular follow of either those on the bridge or on the underpass, adding that these routes will greatly decongest the area when they are opened.

She recalled that in the past, vehicles from all four directions will meet at the roundabout, with each struggling for the right of way, even when there were traffic wardens.

The Acting MD further explained that with the new underpass, ‘’vehicles coming from Ali Akilu way that are going to the market, will follow a Slip road, while those going to Ahmadu Bello way will follow the bridge.’’

‘’In the same way, vehicles that are going to the market from Yakubu Gowon way, will go through the underpass. Those coming from Ahmadu Bello way to Yakubu Gowon way, will pass through another Slip road. Also, motorists from Yakubu Gowon way to Ali Akilu way will follow a Slip road,’’ she further said.

According to her, the vehicles from Sheikh Abubakar Gumi market general area will follow another Slip road without disrupting the follow of traffic on either the bridge or underpass.

Engr Ladan who noted that roundabouts are no longer popular in the road construction industry, praised Governor Nasir El-Rufai for tackling the traffic congestion around Central Market, by constructing the underpass which will cut travel time and loss of manhours.