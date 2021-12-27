Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has said most federal government interventions are rarely accessed by the expected beneficiaries because of administrative bottlenecks, low level of awareness to problems of inclusive participation by citizens in governance.

The director-general of the Bureau of BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Arabi, made this known in his goodwill message during a workshop on “Addressing the challenges of Urbanisation and Indiscriminate Development in the FCT and the Role of District Monitors,” in Abuja.

He said the president Muhammadu Buhari-led administration since its inception has introduced several intervention programs with the cardinal objectives to lift 100 million citizens out of poverty in the next 10 years.

“Unfortunately, most of these interventions are rarely accessed by the expected beneficiaries owing to reasons ranging from administrative bottlenecks, low level of awareness to problems of inclusive participation by citizens in governance,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arabi said their Bureau, in its continuous effort of conducting research studies on government Programmes and Policies and presenting ‘’best practice’’ models for implementation in the Nigerian Public Service, organises monthly Lunch-time seminar.

He added that the seminar provides a forum for an active exchange of ideas on reform issues and sharing experiences to transfer knowledge and broadening public servants’ awareness on the implementation of current policy issues.

“This workshop will help the district monitors across the FCT to bring them up-to-date with current trends in urban development and current reforms government has put in place to address urbanization,” Arabi said.

ADVERTISEMENT