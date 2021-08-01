The Vice Lady captain, IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja, Joy Obande Ikwue, has stated the need for golf development in both primary and secondary schools in the country.

Obande Ikwue while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing 2021 Children Golf Development Clinic at the IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja, recently, said that the game of golf will help the children to be honest, discipline in their studies.

“Golf is game that builds one to be honest, disciplined and also help in concentration, if we expose our children very early to the game, it helps them not just them knowing how to play the game alone but it will go a long way in helping them in their studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I encourage government at all the levels to see the importance of having mini-golf courses in our schools so as to catch them young.

She also commended parents for the huge turn-out of their children who are to be trained to understand the game of golf.

“We are so happy to see them turn up and I am glad they are having fun. We are trying to bring the younger ones together to make them our champions of tomorrow and we have to do this to catch them young to understand the game of golf,” she said.

It should be noted that over 100 children from the from ages 5 to 18 are taking part in the clinic.