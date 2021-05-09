Hon Sentonji Koshoedo is a former member of the House of Representatives and ex-chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. In this interview with MARGARET COFFIE, he speaks on some topical issues in the party

Why has your party, PDP, in Lagos State has refused to reconcile and have a united front over the years?

Winning elections involve a whole lot. Though I agree that true reconciliation would always help. After all going to a battle front divided weakens an army. Our attitudes and strategy are key to our winning. Selection of our candidates is also important and the influence of powers that be in PDP are also crucial. They all affect success or otherwise of elections. In some cases Lagos PDP ended up being sold out as guinea pigs for selfish interests. So we cannot say our failure is totally a result of disunity.

At the South West PDP reconciliation committee meeting headed by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, you made suggestions on how the party move forward, how realisable is this?

Part of the problem, in my opinion is that most reconciliation committees sent to Lagos have not been able to address the problem at the root. Every follower has a core leader; reconcile the core leaders and they will reconcile their followers. And the party will become a whole entity again.

One of your party’s major aspiration is to capture Lagos State, but with the development in the party, do you think that dream can be actualised?

I say yes affirmatively. It only requires a candidate that can think outside the box and manage the leaders well to win. Also the national arm of PDP has to see it as a task that has to be done to save the soul of PDP nationwide.

Many people believe that the PDP is jinxed as far as winning Lagos State is concerned. What’s your take?

Lagos loves PDP. We are the cause of our own demise. I’ve said it before. Get the right candidate. A candidate with the right attitudes and strategy. Then back it up with the powers of the national arm of the party. We are good to win. And mind you, it’s not that we actually lost all elections. We are always defrauded or sold out. Memories of 2003 and 2011 governorship elections are still fresh in my mind. That will be a talk for another day.

Chief Bode George who is generally accepted by members of your party as the leader of the party in Lagos is seen as an albatross. How true is this?

People are free to have their opinions. But the truth is that we all are to blame. No leader can influence a party to the level of becoming an albatross if members are not following him or her. It’s all about ego for all of us. And ego can be managed.

Most of your party members who were elected into the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives defected to other parties. Ehat do you think influenced such decision?

I will put the blame on the national leadership. In a state that is so hard to win elections, we had six House of Representatives members and eight Assembly members and the national, even the presidency couldn’t keep these guys. I went through the same challenge when I was one of only two House of Representatives member in Lagos for PDP. It should not have been a problem for the NWC or even the presidency to go out of their way to keep them. This can be done in many ways. I know what I mean.

Some of your party members dumped / defect once they vacate critical positions, especially at the national level. Should we expect same from you?

Politics without principles is no politics. Its not about making money. After all we all have professions and vocations. It’s not even about money for some of them. They just lack the political will to stand alone in the face of persecution. Not everyone has the inner strength to do that. I applaud the people that have chosen to remain for their doggedness.

2023 general elections is approaching and it is an opportunity for your party to prove its popularity and relevance, what are your chances?

Sincerely, this seems to be our best chance ever. Both the people and environment have never been more ready for us. But it depends on how we manage the process. I hope we will seize the opportunity.