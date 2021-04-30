BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure |

The governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has spoken in glowing terms of Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, member of the House of Representatives, representing Akoko North East/North West federal constituency of Ondo State.

Tunji-Ojo is the chairman of the House Committee on National Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to Governor Akeredolu, Hon. Tunji-Ojo has shown himself exceptional as an individual with much needed salient leadership qualities required of public officers.

The governor stated these in his office during a visit by the interim administrator of NDDC, Okon Akwa, to the Governor’s Office in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Thursday.

According to Akeredolu: “Look at the short time he has used there as the Chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, he has made much impact, the impact is so much that people are afraid to come out to contest with him at home now.”

The governor also expressed optimism that the people will continue to support the lawmaker who has done wonderfully well for his constituents.

Akereolu also acknowledged the support he got from the people of Akoko during his re-election campaign while also assuring Hon. Tunji-Ojo that the people of Akoko will definitely accord him their unwavering support.