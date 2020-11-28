By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

President of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA, Veronique Tabai, has said Rotary International organizes the annual Family Health Days, in order to improve family health and prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS in the society.

Tabai disclosed this yesterday while speaking at a free medical outreach programme jointly organised by eight Rotary Clubs at the Model Primary Health Centre, Rumuigbo in Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

She stated that the outreach programme include free screening on malaria, HIV, blood pressure check, eye check and free counselling as well as family planning and a few other texts aimed at keeping members of the community healthy.

The Rotary Club President said: “Rotary Club of Port Harcourt GRA partnered with seven other Rotary Clubs for Rotary Family Health Days 2020. We were selected to visit Rumuigbo Model Primary Health Centre.

Advertisements

“Rotary Family Health Day is an annual programme of the Rotary Action Group for family health and AIDS prevention. It is a free medical outreach for persons within the community.

“It includes and involves a number of services. From free screening on malaria, HIV, blood pressure check, eye check and free counselling, family planning and a few other texts to ensure that the family, father, mother, children and members of the community are safe.”

Advertisements





Speaking during the programme, the medical doctor in-charge of Model Primary Health Centre, Rumuigbo, Dr. Yangada Lolo, lauded the Rotary Clubs for the good job they are doing for the society.

Lolo said: “It is something good that the Rotary Clubs are doing to support the efforts of the health centre.

“They have been able to provide free medical services; HIV/AIDS screening, blood glucose levels, free drugs and mosquito nets for ante natal mothers as well as brest-feeding mothers.”