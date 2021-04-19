By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

Elder statesman and former minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark and president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiazor, yesterday insisted that a president of South East extraction should take over from President Muhammadu Buhari after 2023.

The duo spoke when Obiozor led the Ohaneze Ndigbo leadership and some South East leaders on a visit to Chief Edwin Clark at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

Clark said, “The era we have reached now is that we have agreed to work together, how do we go on, how do we move on? I think that is the stage we have reached.

“I don’t belong to any political party, but I speak my mind. The man who brought Politics into Nigeria was late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. I knew him when I was 20 years when he visited Warri. We trekked twelve miles to come and see him.

“Some of the problems we are having today in Delta was as a result of the support for Azikiwe and without that. We would not have gotten Midwest region that later became Bendel State and now Edo and Delta States. We are together, we are one.

“We are supporting the South East region. Anybody from Midwest, anybody from Oshimili South and North, Aniocha South and North, Ika, Agbor or Ukwani, if you say I am ready to be the president of Nigeria because I am an Igbo, that is punishable because when you do something that people don’t like, it is abominable.”

Earlier in his remarks, the president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Obiozor said, “Today, what we need is to synegise among ourselves. The day we will do it, history will change. We all know that we have the same kind of problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Honestly, you cannot hate one of us and like the other side. For people who tell us that they will like people in the South South more than the South East or they will use one against the other, the time is over. “

You can fool people for some time, but not forever.

What we are facing today is light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t know who does not believe in one course.

“I have said it; all the Igbos in Anioma, Rivers, in Delta, whereever they are, this is the time for South East President. We have the same problem; when we went to the 2014 National Conference, we said that the South East has five states, and they should be given additional states so that everyone will have same states like in other zones. If that will stabilize Nigeria, create them.

“We want the president coming after Buhari to come from the South East; we are together.

“Let me advise, if you must fight a war or fighting for anything at all, we must put our house in order. What do we do with other voices that are not in tandem with our voices? We must find a way to see what can be done, they have their own point, but at the same time, they should also listen to us.”

Earlier in his remarks, the president-general of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Obiozor said, “Today, what we need is to synegise among ourselves. The day we will do it, history will change. We all know that we have the same kind of problems.

“Honestly, you cannot hate one of us and like the other side. For people who tell us that they will like people in the South South more than the South East or they will use one against the other, the time is over. You can fool people for some time, but not forever. What we are facing today is light at the end of the tunnel. I don’t know who does not believe in one course.

“The national question is the issue that requires a different kind of solution and resolution. The more you apply violence and military tactics to it, the more the country is factionlalised, the more ethnic militia groups and it eventually leads to what is called synchronised national crisis and the rest is history and inevitable disintegration.

“We should start doing something to address the problem. I urge the Federal Government to reconsider the use of force. I want the government to conspicuously impress the values of justice, equity and fairness as its true sense so that Nigeria will face clear ease of unity. It is time for the government and the people to start the process of healing. Nigeria is in agony and pains; it is time for national healing.

Obiozor was accompanied to the visit by his Majesty, the Obi of Obinugwu, Imo State, Dr. Cletus Ikechukwu Ilomuanya; Ohaneze Secretary General, Chief Okey Emuchay; Senator Ben Obi; Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; Prof. A.B.C. Nwosu; Chief Dubem Onyia; Chief Guy Ikoku; Hon. Goddy Nwazurike, among others.

Present with Clark to receive the Ohaneze leaders were former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah; former minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo; Senator Bassey Henshaw; Ambassador Godknows Igali, among others.