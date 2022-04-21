Award-winning Disc Jockey, DJ Exprezioni, has shared weigh in on the recent debate about whether the Grammys needed to create an Afrobeat category or not.

Just like many others, DJ Exprezioni believes that the Grammys needed to come up with a category that would cater for Afrobeat as the genre has become too big to be boxed under another category.

“If you look around, Afrobeat has become a powerful force to reckon with. It’s bigger than what it’s used to mean years back. It can’t be boxed under another category or share the category with other genres,” he said.

His opinion comes weeks after Nigerian Artiste, Wizkid, lost his double nominations which attracted a lot of criticism even from celebrities like the international supermodel, Noami Campbell.

Wizkid was nominated in the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ category, recognising new vocal or instrumental Global music recordings.

He also received a second nomination in the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Global Music recordings.

However, the singer lost both nominations as Pakistani Arooj Aftab’s, “Mohabbat” won the ‘Best Global Music Performance’ award while Beninese Angelique Kidjo’s, “Mother Nature”, won the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on Wizkid’s loss, DJ Exprezioni said: “The loss wasn’t just Wizkid’s loss, it was everyone’s loss. Every Nigerian felt it whether you are a friend or an enemy. I am not saying that others in that category weren’t deserving but you have to admit that he was nominated in the wrong categories. His sound is bigger than where he was nominated.”

Emphasising why Grammys needed to reconsider how it prioritises Afrobeat, the DJ added: “Afrobeat isn’t just a trend that will come and pass away, it’s here to stay. If Reggae can have a category, why not Afrobeat. Afrobeat artistes are now competing on Billboard charts with other popular genres like Hip-Hop, Pop and R’n’B. It has proven its longevity and impact, so why should it having a category be too much to ask for.”