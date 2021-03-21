By Innocent Odoh |

The US and Chinese diplomats had hours of ‘candid’ discussions at the first high-level meetings in Alaska on Friday, March 19, after the previous day’s tense exchanges as both countries tried to reset relations that deteriorated under former US President Donald Trump.

The two sides had on Thursday accused each other of hypocrisy and grandstanding. While US Secretary of State , Anthony Blinken accused China of violating rules-based international order, China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi denounced US democracy, foreign and trade policies.

However, after Friday’s meeting, Blinken told reporters “We were also able to have a very candid conversation over these many hours, over an expansive agenda”. He also said Iran, North Korea and economics were areas where the two powers’ interests “intersect”.

Yang Jiechi on the other hand, told CGTN that the talks were “candid, constructive and beneficial,” adding that “there are still differences.”

Yang said , “the two sides should follow the policy of ‘no conflict’ to guide our path towards a healthy and stable trajectory moving forward.”

Friday’s meeting may have signaled hope of a possible thaw in the relations between both countries, but the deeper issues of differences ranging from global security to trade and human rights still exist, making it even doubtful if the two superpowers can find a common ground.

The deeper issues are predicated on the resolve of the US to contain the rapid growth of China and its attempt to reshape the world and create a new order threatening America’s hegemony around the world.

On March 12, 2021, US President Joe Biden, took some steps described as “desperate attempt” to contain the massive influence and rise of China in the global community. Biden, like his predecessor Trump, is trying to build an alliance of four countries, the “Quad” comprising Japan, India, Australia and the US to counter China in Asia within the framework of “Pivot to Asia. The four countries meeting was suggestive of the concerted efforts at multilateral levels to stem the Chinese tide.

US relations with China will range from ‘cooperative’ to ‘adversarial’ irrespective of meetings such as the one in Alaska because of intense competition by both countries to assert their hegemony around the world and this might have serious implications for their friends and foes.

In the words of journalist and author, Marwan Bishara, the open competition between both countries is “sure to be the dominant issue of the 21st century as the Cold War dominated the second part of the past century and more”.

The US appears uncomfortable with China’s assertive rise as a regional power with strategy that is building global alliances at bilateral and multilateral levels. With massive inroads into the levers of economies of Asia and Africa, China is steadily reshaping the structures of power and announcing itself as America’s a peer competitor and threatening to be the world’s real global power.

China is building capacity with which it aims to surpass America as the world’s largest economy. There seems to be no stopping China’s quest to realise this object as the Government of President Xi Jinping has set up a massive global network of economic relations – expansive Belt and Road Initiative aimed at infrastructure connectivity of many countries that have pledged to work with Beijing to address infrastructure deficits in the world largely funded by Beijing.

According to sources, China has also set up multilateral and financial institutions such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS as well as the New Development Bank and the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank to compete with the West-dominated IMF and World Bank. China has also concluded a Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with the European Union, a significant boost to its globalist intentions.

In the area of defence and national security, Beijing tried to measure up to the US military expenditure. It was reported that former President Trump increased the Pentagon’s already huge budgets to $738bn in 2020, and this jolted the Chinese President Xi to modernise and expand China’s military power especially with increasing tension in the South China Sea where China has strategic interests.

Reading through history, Bishara summed up the rivalry between US and China saying, “the geopolitics of the past two centuries, and their tragedies, were largely shaped by this type of great power conflict between dominant and rising world powers.”

The conflict between these two superpowers has the potential to increase tension around the world, but it behooves on all the other members of the international community to unite against any attempt by both countries to resolve their conflict with war because that will lead to tragedies.