A group, Fashola/Zulum Presidency Support Group, has advanced reasons why the minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola should be President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023, saying with the current level of developmental projects scattered across the country, Nigeria needs continuity devoid of bitter politics and political witch-hunting.

The group’s national convener, Barr Abayomi Medemaku, said that with Fashola’s vast experience and his blend of knowledge across all walks of life, he is better positioned to take the mantle of leadership and continue from where Buhari stops in 2023 and consolidate on his achievements.

The group stated that it would be of disservice to Nigeria and Nigerians if gains recorded during the Buhari-led administration were allowed to be eroded by another crop of leaders who do not understand the dynamics of the country and what it means to effectively manage the nation’s diversity assume leadership positions.

Speaking at the weekend during the group’s launching of Fashola/Zulum Presidency Support Group stated that he was convinced that Nigeria Project 2023 was worth investing in and that the group has begun mobilising for the actualisation of this mandate.

According to him, “Fashola and Zulum are the ones who can inspire hope in the young. Their words are their bond. They are not after personal aggrandizement. They have given a new meaning to loyalty and dependability.”

Continuing in his address delivered during the zoom meeting said “we want to sell our candidates to their parties. The duo of Fashola/Zulum can salvage our nation from its drowning state, thus we took it upon ourselves to mobilize for them. We sampled people’s opinions and the sampling tallied with our conviction. A Fashola/Zulum Presidency we believe if actualized will drive the Nigeria Nation forward. Fashola(SAN)and Professor Babagana Umara Zulum will turn Nigeria around for good.

“We have seen in these two men persons who share good visions for Nigeria and whose vision are selfless and heroic.

“We are also calling on all of us gathered here today to assume the role of apostles by going out there to preach the gospel of Fashola Zulum. They are our leaders, they are our actualiser and I want you all to become the brand ambassadors. We should go out and market these two great men across Nigeria who have the magic wand to take us to the promised land,” Medemaku said.

He added “this country, and our generation, requires a hero, one that can inspire us to great deeds. It was Andrea, a philosopher who is an exchange with Galileo a fellow philosopher declared that ‘unhappy is the land that has no heroes.‘ As young people, we have longed for a hero. We have found heroic attributes in Fashola and Zulum.

“If Heaven does not completely abandon this land of the Gods, there must be an uprising of grass-roots heroes,” so says Yoshida Shoin a Japanese politician. It is that uprising we want to unleash as young men and women to create our own heroes with whom we shall salvage this country.

“Who knows, your voice, my voice, and Fashola’s voice may be the redeeming voice for our nation which is presently being badgered and buffeted by shouts of divisiveness and disunity. Fashola and Zulum may be the ones to point our teeming youths to the right path. They may be the one to awaken in us that creative energy that will bring our country back to reckoning and make all Nigerians proud once again of their God-given country.”