Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is a traditional practice inflicted on girls and women.

The procedure involves the partial or total removal of the external female genital causing injury to the female genital organs.

The practice is widely recognised as a violation of human rights, which is deeply rooted in cultural beliefs and perceptions over decades and generations.

Speaking on the urgent need to put an end to this practice, the ministry of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen,

said the procedure of FGM has no health benefit for girls and women.

She said the resulting outcome of FGM are adverse pain and hemorrhage, infection, acute urinary retention following such trauma, damage to the urethra or anus. During the procedure, the victim would struggle through an experience which leads to chronic pelvic infection, dysmenorrhea, retention cysts, sexual difficulties, obstetric complications, bleeding, prolonged labour leading to fistula formation amongst others.

The mental and psychological agony attached with FGM is deemed the most serious complication because the problem does not manifest outwardly for help to be offered, said Tallen.

She noted that eliminating FGM is crucial to realising many of the other Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including targets on health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth.

„The continuous practice of FGM denies girls and women the right to quality education, opportunities for decent work and their health particularly sexual and reproductive are threatened.

„The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). Section 4 of the Constitution states “No person shall be subjected to any form of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment. “The Child Rights Acts 2003 in section 11B states that “No child shall be subjected to any form of torture, inhuman or degrading treatment.” The Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act 2015 is indeed a viable weapon in this crusade. It recommends that “… a person who performs female circumcision or genital mutilation or engages another to carry out such, commits an offence punishable by 4 years imprisonment or to a fine of N200,000 or both,“ she stressed.

The minister regretted that the culture has long been shrouded in silence, which makes it difficult for victims to speak for fear of stigmatisation. „We must together provide an enabling environment to support the victims through making FGM related support services free and increase the awareness on the health and social impact of these practices on our economy.