While we’re best known for our love of leaving a fruitful life, just like our bodies, the environment functions best when it’s in a very good proportion, but unfortunately, we’re not quite there, people are not too keen on what goes in or out in our environment. I wonder why we deliberately ignore is-sues like pollution, toxic waste, etc.

In this context, we must learn how to protect our immediate environment and it has to start with me and you! In doing that there is a need to start educating ourselves on living a simple life by reducing the pace at which we motorize. How many times do you drive daily? Why not use a bicycle some-times?

We surely need education primarily in our environment. Who knows your circle better than you do? Therefore when you educate yourself, open up your horizon on happiness in the climate world, defi-nitely you can help others understand the importance and value of our natural resources. So, how do I start? Simple! When I say simple, I mean volunteering. We have to get involved in protecting our wa-tershed tools. The less water you use, the less runoff and wastewater that eventually end up in the ocean.

Our environment here in Nigeria is filled up with energy use. But in the modern society where the pro-tection of the planet matters, it becomes necessary for their citizens to cut down on their energy use. Come to think of this, but it’s really easy to carelessly waste energy––leaving a light bulb on here and there, keeping the air conditioning on at home when you’re out at work all day––but it all adds up.

In its totality, we owe this planet the need to protect our environment from all hazards of floods, pol-lution, and other changes in unnatural causes. Floods are made more likely by the more extreme weather patterns caused by long-term global climate change. They can sometimes be triggered by in-tense precipitation, longer duration, close repetition of precipitations, or a combination of all of them.

Primarily, the factors we ignore in our daily lives like cooking, transportation, and other industrial activi-ties are the main cause of environmental pollution, and all other factors fall in between.

So, how does the protection of our environment start with me? Down the memory lane, 30 years ago, the Koko environmental incident that rocked Nigeria is a real cause and root of environmental pollu-tion, prior to that, the government responded to the problems on an ad hoc basis. As a result of the incident, local legislation was enacted while international treaties were adopted or ratified.

Hopefully, we can all come together, and indeed, all stakeholders will appreciate the importance of these efforts and work in concert for all our collective protection.

We must all be committed to protecting our planet and also reduce greenhouse gas emissions uncon-ditionally so as to let the genie out of the bottle!