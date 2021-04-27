BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has called on the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, to deploy more troops to Gaidam Township to protect people’s lives and property.

The Governor who disclosed this Monday in the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Hausa Service, monitored by our state correspondent in Damaturu, Yobe state capital.

According to him, “ the problems with insecurity to lives and property in the northeast has been existing for a dozen years. On current state of security in Gaidam , he said:

He added that, “There was relief but the recent attacks on Gaidam forced many people to flee their ancestral homes for safety. “It’s true that as we are terrified; it’s a must that, we collaborate to see a permanent solution to insecurity if found.”

He described that, the permanent solution to insecurity was to sustain protection of people’s lives and property.

Added that, “ The reports we’re getting from security agencies indicate that the military is in control of town,” adding that the soldiers have taken measures to protect lives and property.

He lamented, “Any time the terrorists attack Gaidam they loot food items and drugs from shops and a hospital for no other reason.” He noted that several attacks on Gaidam however fifers from other communities; as the terrorists spent three days in the town.

Leadership it may recall that, On the meeting with Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, he said: “I discussed with him (Irabor) the need to deploy more soldiers to Gaidam ,” noting that the border town is with Niger and located on shores of Lake Chad” he emphasized.

He said in his presence in Abuja, Irabor spoke with the Chief of Air Staff to deploy fighter jets to secure border communities. He said that this is the way out to secure lives and property in the state.

