MTN Nigeria collaborated with a host of stakeholders and experts in business and corporate governance on the 2021 United States of America-Nigeria Investment Summit (USNIIS) geared at strengthening business ties between the two countries.

The two-day event themed “Nigeria: The Future of Global Business” was held in New York, USA, on September 17 and 18, 2021.

At the summit, MTN Nigeria chief executive officer, Olutokun Toriola, was joined by the governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, minister of industry, trade and investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, and governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The USNIIS over the years, has dedicated direct investment to Nigeria and the United States by attracting and facilitating business investments, jobs creation and raising awareness about the wide range of investment opportunities and enabling vital direct connections between investors and the Nigerian economy.

“We are passionate about the development of our economy, and in all we do, we strive to work collaboratively,” Toriola said, while speaking on MTN Nigeria’s partnership with the federal government in improving the nation’s economy.

He continued, “This can be seen in our unrelenting efforts in working with government and institutions in different sectors to advance economic growth in our nation.

helps improve how we deliver the solutions our stakeholders need.

“Working with like-minded partners and communities across the country, our goal is to drive meaningful, measurable and sustainable change while creating shared value. We are happy doing this.”

MTN Nigeria continues to advance its “Good Together” Philosophy through setting out strategic interventions, collaborations and partnerships working with people and the government of Nigeria.