The website, iAuctionX, was introduced as a lotto site that is among the top lottery operators in Nigeria where you can play lotto.

However, anyone who has visited the website would testify that the iAuctionX website is more than a mere random lotto site where you can just place lotto.

The iAuctionX website provides visitors with an unmatched engagement and unique experience that guarantees customer’s satisfaction.

The highly colourful and functional website is remarkably user-friendly with interactive interface and easy-to-follow navigation structure that enables users to complete their free registration, learn how to play games, fund their e-wallet, login their details, place their bets and access the media among other activities, without any special or technical skills.

On their site, iAuctionX has a provision for live auctions which is classified into three categories: Bronze, Silver and Gold.

Under the Bronze auctions classification which is the lowest of the three classifications, with as little as #50, participants can win cash prize up to #25,000, mobile credit/airtime, mobile phones, micro waves, blenders, toasters, etc.

Next is the silver auctions category where participants play with just #200. This category gives lotto players the opportunity of winning cash prize up to #50,000, smart TVs, flight to Dubai package, play stations, generators, shopping spree to places like SPAR, Shoprite, Blanco, etc.

The Gold auctions class is the biggest and most rewarding of the three classifications. Here, the participants play with #500 and they stand a chance of winning massively, ranging from huge cash prize of #1,000,000 to expensive and luxurious items such as iphoneX, cars, houses, 36-48 carat gold auction and so on.

This system of classification enables participants to play the games according to their means and aspirations, said the co-founder Ifeanyi Iroegbu, chief operating officer iAuctionX.

The iAuctionX website is replete with names and testimonies from previous winners in these categories.