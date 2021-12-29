Antibiotics are medications that are used to treat diseases caused by bacteria. The medicines stop bacteria from reproducing or destroy them, thereby saving lives when used properly.

However, alot of people use antibiotics irrationally probably because the medicines are common or because they don’t the effect of the medicines on their organs.

This therefore leads to Antibiotic resistance which occurs when antibiotics no longer work against disease-causing bacteria.

Telling Nigerians why they should not misuse antibiotics, the director general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof Moji Adeyeye, said irrational use of antibiotics can increase the risk of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), leading to avoidable deaths.

According to her, the development and proliferation of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), which is the ability of pathogenic microorganism to resist the effect of antimicrobial agents when used to treat internal or external infections in both human and animal population has compromised the ability of antimicrobials to effectively treat infectious diseases as expected.

‘’The emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens continues to weaken the health systems’’, she said.

On curbing the menace, Adeyeye said that NAFDAC, amidst other regulatory actions, has reviewed the formulation of all antibiotics to prevent the excessive use of multiple Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and banned the use of Antibiotics as growth promoter in livestock and fish production.

She further explained that the Agency has banned the use of Antibiotics and gentian violet as mold inhibitor in animal feed.

She, however said that the fight against AMR requires collective efforts that are interlinked and interphase along the One-Health Concept. To this end, she said NAFDAC in her regulatory activities has put in place some important regulatory measures to curb the emergence and spread of AMR.

‘’This is very necessary and extremely important to ensure food safety and food security, a safe environment, and a healthy citizen in our dear country’’, she said, adding that everyone in the healthcare, livestock production and environmental management subsectors of the economy is directly or indirectly involved in curbing AMR.

The DG said that the Agency seeks to strengthen collaboration with stakeholders, sister MDAs both at State and Federal levels, toward a more effective regulation and active involvement in creating awareness about AMR, insisting that ignorant and / or non-conformance amidst professionals will be a serious setback in bringing to an end the emergence and spread of AMR.

Antibiotics should only be taken in only when prescribed by doctors and should be taken according to the instructions provided by the doctor or pharmacist.