Winner of the maiden Women International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFFEN), Best Short Documentary, Itxaso Diaz’s new short film The Burden Is On Me advocates for the recognition and support for domestic caregivers in Spain.

Diaz was in Abuja, Nigeria, to receive the award this week for her film The Story of Us Women, and took the advantage to screen her latest short film at the Spanish Embassy in Abuja.

The 25 minutes film features four women and a male who have found themselves the primary caregivers of their elderly parent, spouses, and children living with disabilities, and who for lack of support system, are liable to suffer isolation, mental, emotional stress and physical breakdown from working 24/7 taking care of their defendants.

For many African families, caring for the elderly, sick or loved ones with disabilities is an extended family responsibility. We will have them either living with a member of the family while the rest of the extended family unit pitches in to help, or families take turn taking care of them, providing a much needed breathing room for caregivers to care for themselves.

Contrary to the above scenario, Spanish families are largely nuclear based, comprising the parents, children and grandparents. Although they do have institutions as elderly homes, they are often unaffordable for most families, while government support simply isn’t enough for caregivers who have regular jobs or are engaged 24/7 in catering to the needs of their dependants.

“Caregiving is not a popular work or job because caregivers do not earn salaries. It is only if you bring in someone outside the family that it becomes a paid job. (Caregivers) are asking for government’s recognition, and the recognition of what they do as a real job, and to get some aid, in order to have more time for themselves, otherwise, you can spend twenty four hours every day looking after someone, and have no time to rest or think about yourself.

“If you don’t have and have to look after your spouse or child, full time, how are you going to survive? And if you have to work, who is going to look after that person. They are asking more help from the government economically or the alternative of having someone sent to their homes for several hours a day, so they have free time to look after themselves, visit the supermarket, cinema, exercise, or go out with friends, to rejuvenate,” said Diaz.

A credible aspect of the documentary is its inclusion of a male caregiver, father Mikael Sanchez who takes care of his young daughter with a disability. Sanchez has no issues being a caregiver, but states it’s important to have personal time too to look after himself before looking after others. One way, he does that is by going for a run.

Created with a group of women (both adult and elderly) for the period of nine months, The Burden Is On Me is a result of their involvement in the entire filming process from pre-production, production to post production. The women decided the theme, the interviewees, interviewing process (in line with the film’s protagonists) and the format.

Their friendship with the interviewees, respect for their subjects to simply highlight their reality rather than present them as victims of their circumstances, gained their trust and openness which translated to the intimate and humanizing qualities prevalent in the documentary.

While the women didn’t initially want to feature a male caregiver, Diaz said “Projecting men who are doing good work in this area is important.”

Founder, WIFFEN and Girls Voices Initiative, Caroline Seaman, applauded the filmmaker on her representation of the male caregivers saying, “Having balanced stories is extremely important. If women are complaining of the burden of doing this work, you can imagine what that is like for men who are widowers and single parents who are taking care of their children and homes alone. For me, so many stories need to be told, and that was our goal for WIFFEN.”

Seaman also commended Diaz on the success of her film, The Story of Us Women, a short documentary about three women who were jailed for several years in Salvador on charges of abortion which won the Best Short documentary at the maiden festival.

She further appreciated Diaz for taking out the time to visit Nigeria to receive the award, and for sharing her experiences as a filmmaker with Nigerian filmmakers at a masterclass hosted by Girls Voices Initiative in collaboration with the Spanish Embassy, Nigeria.

“We hope to further continue networking to improve our quality of production and finding network to source funding for projects,” concluded Seaman.