Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has urged people of Ogbakiri in Emohua local government area of the state, to stop destroying their communities because of misgivings held against each other.

Advertisements





Wike made the call yesterday, while speaking at Ogbakiri, during the flag-off of reconstruction of internal roads in the community.

The governor said it was time Ogbakiri people forgave themselves, considered the disadvantage their former celebrated reputation had suffered and resolved to chart a new course.

He said: “It is only a united people and community that can speak with one voice, determine their development and pursue to achieve it concertedly.

“Ogbakiri people, you have suffered. Look at what the crisis has done to you. Ogbakiri used to be known as one of the great communities in the whole of Ikwerre area. But things are no longer the same today, because of our lack of understanding.

“Believe today, with what we are doing, everybody must go back home and let us work together. I want all of you to join hands. Let us make sure that Ogbakiri comes back.”

Wike berated some leaders and people of Ogbakiri for being part of political parties whose leaders have lied to them at every campaign but would never return to deliver democratic dividends to them.

The governor said politics is about what can be attracted to the people as a community and not for selfish aggrandisement of a few persons.