By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia has described Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as a man of vision with the interest and determination to handle the affairs of the state.

This is as a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, has said with the newly commissioned flyovers in Port Harcourt has joined the league of world class cities around the globe.

Omehia spoke yesterday while flagging-off the construction of the Orochiri /Worukwo Flyover at Waterlines Junction in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

While commending Wike’s consistency and commitment to the continued development of the state in his second tenure, the former governor stated that the infrastructure being built are long term investments in the future of Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, called for patience with the increased traffic as a result of construction works, saying: “It would be tedious in the next 10 months but it is an important sacrifice we should rather make now than later.