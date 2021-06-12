Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has ordered the destruction of all suspected criminal hideouts along the East-West Road, in order to prevent attempts to undermine security of the state.

The suspected criminal hideouts are in Ahoada-Elele axis of the East-West Road, located between Ahoada-East and Ikwerre local government areas, as well as in Eleme- Onne axis of the road, in Eleme local government area of the state.

Wike, who spoke yesterday in a state-wide broadcast in Port Harcourt, said criminals were already coming to terms with the reality that Rivers State is too hot for them to invade at will and detonate their foolish attack on targeted security posts and personnel.

The governor stated that the state government has identified hideouts, safe houses and secret places that provide both cover and comfort for the hoodlums to plan, execute and return to after operations.

“This was the reason we ordered the destruction of all the shanties and makeshift structures located along Elele to Ahoada expanse of the East–West road to deny the criminals the opportunity to continue to undermine our security from these hideouts.

“We have equally decided to destroy all the shanties, illegal shops and mechanic sheds along the Eleme to Onne stretch of the East-West road having discovered these places also as hideouts and operational bases for criminals and criminal activities in the state.

“Consequently, I hereby direct owners of such shanties and illegal structures along the Eleme–Onne axis of the East-West road to vacate the area within two weeks from today, 11th June 2021, as the state government will go ahead to destroy these structures without any further notice.”

Wike said he had received reports about the excesses of the State Task Force on illegal trading and parks, especially the alleged shooting of motorists, extortions and abuse of the human rights of citizens.

He assured that government would not hesitate to bring the full weight of the law on any member of the task force who crosses the boundaries of the law and rational behaviour.