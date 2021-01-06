By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says Nigerians are earnestly waiting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take over power at the federal level in order to enshrine good governance.

Wike said this on Wednesday at the inauguration of the 11.53 kilometers Agbonchai-Afam road, lconnecting Eleme and Oyigbo local government areas, which was performed by the former Senate Majority leader, Senator Ali Ndume

The governor said Nigerians have increased their yearnings for good governance, improved economy and developmental projects that PDP has continued to provide in the states that it controls.

He stated that the hope of Nigeria depends on the Peoples Democratic Party.

Wike said: “Eleme people, I want to sincerely thank you for the support that you’ve given to me and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Do not relent. Continue because the hope of this country depends on PDP.”

The governor declared that the PDP is working in Rivers State and in other states that are controlled by PDP. He urged Senator Ndume and the APC to respect the wishes of Nigerians who are determined to return the PDP to power in 2023 to provide them dividends of democracy.

He said: “To our special Guest of Honour (Ndume), he should not be angry because we are taking over from them. When they came, we didn’t fight, they took over. Now, that Nigerians have decided to change them, let them also handover to us as quickly as possible without any fight.”

The governor said he is satisfied to have fulfilled the campaign promise he made to Eleme people that he will reconstruct the once deplorable Eleme-Afam road. He said the completed road now serves as an alternative route to neighbouring states.

Inaugurating the road, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as a true Nigerian, whose attributes have attracted governors of the APC to the state.

Ndume described the Rivers State governor as more than a partisan figure but a nationalist and friend that attracts people across political divides.

The former Senate leader further described Wike as trusted leader as he typifies a model leader that has the boldness to stand out for the truth even when he has to stand alone.

Ndume said: “If we had people like you that speak the truth to power Nigeria would have been better off for all of us.”

He explained that he has been conversant with the state right from his secondary school days in Port Harcourt and with the infrastructural development going on in the state, Wike was restoring the garden city status of Port Harcourt.

The former Senate leader went on to commend the peace and security being enjoyed in Rivers State as he said that wasn’t the case in parts of the country.

He urged the host communities of the road project to contribute their quota by protecting and maintaining the infrastructure.