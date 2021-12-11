Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has challenged the federal government to show evidence where it had deployed all the money borrowed from external creditors.

This is as he said Nigeria has enormous resources, if well managed, could change, not only the fortunes of the country but the life of every Nigerian.

Wike spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, during the inauguration of the Rumuola Flyover Bridge, which was performed by the former Ondo State governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko

The governor stated that his administration is propelled by love and commitment to service, which is why it is working assiduously and deploying the state’s resources judiciously, for the good of Rivers people.

He said: “It is very clear that governance is not by magic. It is all about commitment. It’s all about your love for your people and your country.

“This country has enormous resources to change the lives of our people. Nobody should give excuses. Like we would always say, if you don’t have it, you don’t have it.

“So, all these stories that you borrowed money from here, and there, let us see what the money is being used for. If we borrowed money, we are showing Rivers people what we used that money to do.”

Wike said he was preoccupied with the duties of governance and rendering service to the people who elected him, pointing out that his best reply to the opposition was the evidence of the quality projects that his administration has continued to deliver.

Performing the project inauguration, Mimiko said Governor Wike had proved himself worthy of his sobriquet: “Mr. Project!”

Mimiko said: “Those who feel unsettled by Governor Wike’s words and actions cannot take away the fact that he conceives projects, plan projects, delivers projects because he loves projects.

“Some see governance or being in government as an end in itself, you have deployed your limitless energy, by these accomplishments, to demonstrate that governance is a means to an end; the improvement of the lives of our people.”