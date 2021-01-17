Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has restated that only chairmen of local government areas who have performed in the office are likely to be considered for a second term.

He said the criterion does not invalidate existing arrangements in most council areas where such chairmanship positions are on a rotational basis.

Wike stated this yesterday at Bolo Town in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of the state, during the inauguration of Bolo Town internal road network, which was performed by the former Gombe State governor, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwanbo.

The governor said it had become more important to allow people who are competent and know what to do with the elective office to ascend such position so that they can work for the good of the people and communities.

He said: “On this local government election coming, let me say clearly, I cannot continue to see a situation where most responsibilities of local government are given to the State. It has made most of them abandon their responsibilities.

“I will not agree to that again. Anybody who wants to go back for the chairmanship must show us what he has done in that Local Government.

“I have told our leaders not to come and tell me these are their boys. We must bring people who are willing and are committed to working for the people. This is the time to work for the people.

“Now, even if that chairman wants to go back, you must also consider your local peculiarity.”

The governor acknowledged the cooperation Bolo people gave to the local contractor that handles the road project that traverses all the communities within the town and said it is proof that they love development.

He also announced the award of contract for the reconstruction of the bridge linking Bolo Town to their neighbours.

While inaugurating the network of internal roads in Bolo Town, the former Gombe State governor, Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwanbo, noted that the road infrastructure put in place by the Rivers State governor will open up Bolo Town and it’s people to enjoy the benefits of development.

Dankwando considered himself privileged to be in Bolo Town to see how such hinterland has been touched by the administration of Governor Wike, delivering democratic dividend to rural dwellers.

He said: “Development comes in several ways. From what I have seen, coming to this part of the State was very easy. Seeing the internal roads that have been constructed, totally about 7kmwirh drainages, is a rare achievement and very commendable.

“Roads open development. I want to, therefore, urge the people of this community to use this facility that has been provided to ensure that they grow the economy of this place. More youths should be employed and ensure that all the farmland are cultivated, and the produce easily evacuated to the market.”