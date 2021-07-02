Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has advised the federal government to demonstrate its resolve to address insecurity in the country, the same way it did in the arrest of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.

He said the government must urgently arrest bandits and Miyetti Allah militias terrorising the country.

Wike, who spoke yesterday in a live television programme, which was monitored in Port Harcourt, said irrespective of the differences the arrested IPOB leader has with the Rivers State government, he suggested that due process must be followed in his prosecution.

The governor insisted that the government must arrest every wanted terrorist on its watch list and ensure they are brought to book to face the full wrath of the law.

Wike said, “You cannot afford to discriminate at this point. You cannot say because Nnamdi Kanu is from a particular area, let us prosecute him. The same thing must apply to all other people, the bandits, Miyetti Allah.”

The governor maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination of his special assistant on social media, Lauretta Onochie, as a national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representing Delta State, has demonstrated that he would not ensure free, fair and credible election in 2023.