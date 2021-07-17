Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike would keep his pledge not to abandon any project he has started in the state.

This is as he commended the people of the state for their massive turnout during the just concluded commissioning and flag off of projects in the 23 local government areas of the state.

Nsirim, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, urged the people to shun mischief makers and give Wike all the support he requires to continue to make the state the investors’ destination of choice.

The commissioner stated that the massive turnout of the people is an overwhelming endorsement of Wike’s governance style.

He said: “It was evident in all the areas where the projects were sited that the people were happy that the governor was executing people-oriented projects for them.

“The colourful cultural displays and gifts given to the governor and his guests at the various local governments testify of a man loved by his people.

“Most importantly, there was no breach of the peace throughout the period as the people conducted themselves in an orderly manner. One must give credit to the security agencies, council chairmen, traditional rulers, women and youths for making the anniversary activities hitch-free.”

Nsirim noted that the projects, most of them legendary, will impact positively on the socio-economic lives of Rivers people.

