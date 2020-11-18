The Apex Igbo Youth Socio cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has described the recent vituperative statement credited to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that the PDP has been fair to Southeast as an affront on igbos.

In a statement signed by the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary General Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said that the state is an attempts by Governor Wike truncate the Igbo presidency project which has received wide acceptability.

According to the statement, “OYC recalled that few weeks ago, Nyesom Wike during the townhall meeting with igbos in Port Harcourt publicly praised Igbos that they deserve to occupy the highest political position in Nigeria”.

According to Ohaneze Youths, “it is now clear that what Governor Wike said during the townhall meeting was just a poly to cajoled his audience and August visitors on salvage mission to launder his image over the alleged attacks on igbos at Obigbo”.

“Governor Nyesom Wike and Prince Uche Secondus alleged plans to scuttle the zoning formula enshrined in PDP’s constitution to a Northern Presidency/candidate in 2023 is the affirmative evidence that led to Governor Umahi’s defection to APC”.

“The plot to deny South East the Presidential ticket is a high profile mistake that PDP would live to regret. PDP is heading for her doom and self destruction in the South East. It is a miscalculation for the PDP to believe that, it can win 2023 Presidential election without Igbo votes”.

“PDP National caucus and BOT should revert back to zoning formula enshrined in her constitution. Our eyes are on the outcomes of the meetings of PDP BOT and NEC members, and any contrary expectations towards reverting to zoning formula, will certainly prove PDP’s deceit”.

“The outcome will definitely led to more Southeast Governors defecting to APC having seen the same reasons why Governor Umahi dumped PDP to APC”