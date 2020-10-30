By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Head coach of Wikki Tourists, Usman Abd’Allah, said a trophy and continental ticket would be the target of the club at the commencement of the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Recall that, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the proposal by the League Management Company (LMC) to commence the 2020/21 NPFL season on Sunday, November 15, 2020 and end the season by June, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bauchi- based side finished in 15th place last season, but Abd’Allah in a chat with LEADERSHIP sports said that the technical crew and the players are working tirelessly to deliver on the mantle given to the team by the Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed.

We have the same aims with the rest of the club which is to win the league and qualified to play in the continental games in the 2021/202 season, that’s our target this season”.

”The technical crew are working with the players and we hopeful; we will have a good outing in the 2020/21 NPFL season”.

“The preparation ahead of the upcoming NPFL season is in top gear, we have done some recruitment of trusted players in the league -and have played some friendly matches, just two days ago we were in Jigawa for some friendly matches and we are going to Kastina for a preseasons tournament on Sunday”.

In the same vein, the media officer of the Giant Elephant, Abdullahi Kobi, said the management of the club is ready to support the club without breaking any rule to achieve its targets in the country’s top-flight league.

“The target is a continental ticket, the governor has challenged the management and the technical crew to ensure that they secure a continental ticket against the 2021/2022 football season and we are all working together to achieve that and we believe that the target is achievable,” he said.