Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi State cheated death yesterday after the team’s bus was involved in an accident that razed down the bus.

The accident occurred along Kibo road, around the popular forest area after Jos in Plateau state.

The Bauchi-based club was on their way to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, to honour the NPFL matchday 11 against Dakkada FC.

According to reports, the NPFL side left their base in Bauchi around 4.30am but the sad incident occurred some minutes to 7.00am near Jos.

Luckily, no life was lost in the inferno except for the players and club officials that lost valuables like bags and phones.

One of the players in the bus, Damala Ezekiel revealed that the bus lost two tyres before going up in flames.

He wrote on his Twitter handle @Damalla33: “This happened this morning at Hawan Kibo on our way to Akwa Ibom for our match against Dakkada on Saturday”.

“We lost two tyres before the bus eventually caught fire. Thank God for delivering us, no life was lost, no one was injured. All Glory to God”.

It’s not clear if the fixture will go on as scheduled or it would be postponed due to this latest development.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Bauchi State Football Association (BAFA), Patrick Pascal has sympathised with the club over the unfortunate incident, while appealing to the sports-loving State governor, Bala Mohammed to support the team in acquiring a new bus.

“We thank God that no life was lost in the terrible incident. I spoke to the players and officials and they are doing fine, l want to appeal to our sports-loving governor to help the team get a new bus because we will keep supporting the team”.