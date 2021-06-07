Not less than N5billion naira would have been spent by the end of the fifth alteration of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But the outcomes of the exercises, over the years, have remained a matter of concern.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, agitations from many sections of the country have promoted attempts to amend the constitution to reflect realities of the times.

As far as the demands on amending the constitution go, marginalisation, clamour for additional states, devolution of powers and resource control have been topical. Also the demand for the scrapping of this constitution and writing a fresh one after some form of dialogue among the ethnic entities has also been rife.

The evolving security crisis has unprecedentedly heightened the call for state police.

However, the framers of the constitution, in part four of the document, provided a window for its amendment to meet the yearnings of the people.

The failed attempts

Since the return to civil rule in 1999, the constitution amendment process started from 2003- 2007; 2007- 2011; 2011- 2015; 2015-2019. The current fifth alteration which is from 2019-2023.

But since the constitution amendment exercise began in 2003, only the 2007- 2011 exercise was substantially successful, as it was signed into law by President Goodluck Jonathan.

Before and after then, the amendment exercises failed to cross the final laps, largely because of political reasons, pundits aver.

While the other exercises failed either because of timing or that the president failed to sign it on time, the 2003-2007 amendment process was thrashed after a plot to sneak in a third term option for then President Olusegun Obasanjo emerged. Obasanjo has since denied any links to the plot.

Cost with no results

Interestingly, the aim of these exercises seems to have measurably failed just as pundits aver that the over N5 billion spent, so far, in the process seems like a waste. One billion naira is statutorily budgeted for the exercise with both chambers of the National Assembly, the House of Representatives and the Senate, getting N500 million each.

While the deputy Senate president chairs the constitution amendment committee in the red chamber always, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives chairs that of the green chamber.

However, questions as to why both chambers can’t organise a joint zonal public hearing to cut costs has been asked.

To this, chairman, Senate Committee on constitution amendment, Ovie Omo-Agege, explained that the two chambers did not contemplate holding a joint zonal public hearing because of different timetables.

While the Senate began the constitution amendment earlier, that of the House came later.

Nevertheless, LEADERSHIP reports that the last attempt by the two chambers to conduct a joint zonal public hearing was stalled as a result of a supremacy battle.

Meanwhile, funding has never been an issue when it comes to constitution amendment.

And so far it isn’t in this dispenstaion as Omo-Agege said they don’t lack funds for the constitution review. He admitted that they are still spending the 2020 budget, an estimate its lifespan has elapsed.

Even when nothing has been released to the constitution amendment committee in the 2021 budget, they are still spending from the 2020 budget.

“I can tell you that we have enough resources. We are not in any way hampered by finances,” Omo-Agege said.

Jamboree or not?

Although the constitution amendment exercise has since become a legislative tradition, its outcome has raised concerns, causing some to tag it a jamboree.

Omo-Agege however believes that the constitution amendment is not a jamboree but a process aimed at fulfilling demands made by Nigerians.

“This is not a jamboree. It is an assignment given to us by Nigerians.

We’ve sent other senators to various centres for the exercise,” he said.

However, about 254 memoranda have been submitted by Nigerians to be review committees so far, while 60 bills were sponsored by the lawmakers for the constitutional amendments.

The 2014 National Conference report and the report of the APC ad-hoc Committee on True Federalism is also being looked at by the lawmakers.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has assured that the National Assembly does not have a predetermined position on the constitution amendment, a statement which was corroborated by Omo-Agege.

But some southern groups and elder statesmen like, Chief Edwin Clark and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, are yet to be convinced much can come out of the process as they canvass for either a national conference or a return to the 1963 constitution.

The Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere said they will not submit a memo to the review committee because it is an exercise in futility and a waste of time and public funds.

Secretary general of Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni, said, “We cannot claim to be a federal Republic and be governed by a unitary constitution. We cannot claim to be in a democracy and be governed by a constitution that does not emanate from the people. Amendment will not cure the anomalies.You cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand.

“Every session of the two arms of the National Assembly, since 2007, has embarked on the same jamboree of constitutional amendment, spending public funds on public hearings, without any result. The last exercise by the Committee led by the former Deputy Senate President, Ekweremadu, is still gathering dust in the archives of the National Assembly.

“All the issues being canvassed now at public hearings have been exhaustively dealt with by the 2014 National Conference, which reports have been submitted to the National Assembly,” he added.

But elder statesman and immediate past secretary-general of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Anthony Sani, said the 1999 constitution is democratically sired.

“The then Head of state, General Olusegun Obasanjo, put up a 50 member constitution drafting committee to draft a constitution of the country in 1978. Chief Obafemi Awolowo declined because he was preparing to bid for the president. Hence the “49 wise men” who drafted the constitution under Justice Udo Udoma.

“An elected constituent assembly debated the draft constitution under the chairmanship of Chief Rotimi Williams, which was later promulgated as the 1979 constitution.

“The only area one might attribute as military input is the “No Go Area” that Nigeria is one indivisible country to be governed by a presidential system of government.”

He recalled that the likes of Chief Awolowo, Dr Azikiwe, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, Mallam Aminu Kano and Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim contested elections for president under the 1979 constitution which was truncated from 1983 to 1999.

And when General Abdulsalami Abubakar wanted a constitution for 1999, he put a panel headed by Justice Nikki Tobi to harmonise the two constitutions of 1979 and that of 1995 and produce the 1999 constitution.

“The panel went round and consulted stakeholders who preferred the whole-sale adoption of the 1979 constitution to the 1999 constitution. And so General Abdulsalami adopted it for the 1999 constitution. Hence the assertion that 1999 is a clone of the 1979 constitution.

“While we admit that no constitution is ever perfect, which accounts for amendments of constitutions of countries as the needs arise, it is morally preposterous of anybody to posit that 1979 and, thus, the 1999 the constitution was not produced democratically, simply because it was sired under the watch of the military regime,” Sani added.

As the 9th Assembly continues its task of amending the constitution, time will prove whether or not this round will be progressively different.