The Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality show rounded off at Eko Convention Center, with Lagos-based 619 Crew, Bgirl Cruxxy and Bboy Lil Dan emerging winners at the finals.

619 Crew defeated Port-Harcourt-based heavyweights, 11-All Stars in an intense battle to win the Breakdance Crew battle. Bgirl Gruxxy defeated Abuja-based Bgirl Vicky to win the Bgirls finale, and Bboy Lil Dan defeated Bboys’ Off, Six god, Lil Vic, Lym, Midnight, Trixx and Whirlz to be crowned the champion of the Bboy category.

Celebrated amidst pomp and pageantry, the climax of the show was Afrobeats star David Oyeleke aka David Oyeleke’s performance who held the audience spellbound for about an hour rendering several of his hit songs, as the crowd soaked in every moment of it.

All winners and runner-ups from the seven dance categories of the show were awarded cash prizes by Globacom at the grand finale which was broadcasted live on NTA and AIT.