Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has rewarded several of its new and existing customers with cash prizes of N100,000 in the maiden draw of the season 2 of its savings promo, Reward4Saving.

The first draw of this season, which took place in Lagos, saw 70 customers win cash prizes of N100,000 each. The bank aims to maintain this throughout the 12-month promo time by which a total of 840 customers would have been rewarded with N100,000 during the monthly draws.

The bank also aims to reward 28 customers with N1 million each in the quarterly draws, and seven customers with N2 million each in the grand finale draw.

Speaking at the May 2022 draws, the chief finance officer of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Kunle Adedeji, said, the bank recognises saving as an important aspect of its customers’ journey to financial freedom, and it is for this reason that Stanbic IBTC has decided to continue with a second season of the Reward4Saving Promo to reward and inspire more customers to reach for their dream of financial freedom by improving their savings culture.

“Our aim is to promote a savings culture by rewarding our existing and potential customers as they save for the future. As an end-to-end financial solutions provider, Stanbic IBTC is committed to creating channels and means of financial empowerment for its millions of customers while rewarding them for their dedication.

“Reward4Saving 2.0, as we like to call it, is themed ‘Bigger and Better’. This is because we have increased the expected wins to allow more customers from across the geo-political zones of the country walk away with cash prizes worth a total of N156 million, with individual wins ranging from N100,000 to a whooping N2 million,” he stressed.

Adedeji added that, existing and prospective customers can take advantage of this opportunity by saving a minimum of N10,000 in their savings account or wallet account, for at least 30 days, saying, “one electronic raffle ticket is issued for every N10,000 saved, thereby increasing the chances of winning. New customers would also be rewarded with N500 worth of airtime and three months of free interbank transactions when they open a Stanbic IBTC Bank account.”

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a part of the almost 160-year-old Standard Bank Group.