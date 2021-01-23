How do you feel emerging as the winner of the maiden edition of ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year initiative?

I feel highly elated and happy to have emerged the first winner of the ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year initiative. But more importantly, I feel encouraged and inspired to continue to implement quality management systems in the laboratory.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this award, it appears medical laboratory scientists are beginning to get due recognition. Do you think this alone would motivate practitioners to give their best to the development of the health sector in Nigeria?

Absolutely, the award will motivate others because I did not get to know about the initiative until I watched the news where it was reported.

First of all, I must commend the professional body, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists in Nigeria (AMLSCN). One of the things it did was to take the entry form and spread it on all the national platforms.

This, alone, encouraged quite a lot of people to be aware of this kind of good initiative undertaken by ISN. In addition to that, immediately after the award was given, I opened up a WhatsApp group with over 100 people already part of it. These people were inspired and encouraged seeing what we have been able to achieve with a lot of congratulatory messages and with a question on how I did it.

More importantly, the media coverage the award receives made colleagues from other states and outside the country to appreciate how impactful it is.

You are the biggest beneficiary of the award, what advice do you have for fellow practitioners who could not be part of the last edition?

I think my advice to those who did not participate last year is that they should practice quality medical laboratory and take the opportunity to be part of this year’s award because they have what it takes to be a winner.

And for those who are still in doubt, the grand finale of the ISN award where people were rewarded has validated it.

Having worked in the medical laboratory field for a while, what would you consider as the biggest challenge militating against the delivery of health care in Nigeria?

One of the major challenges is leadership and management systems. With what I have seen in my decade experience in the field, I can confidently say that many organisations that open medical laboratories do not have adequate management policies in place.

What do I mean by that? For a laboratory to operate maximally, you need management will or management commitment in terms of quality implementation in the laboratory system. In simple term, I think what exists in most laboratories is not of quality standard. And without management committing itself to implement a quality management system within the laboratory, there are things the laboratory professionals may not be able to do.

It is possible to have a capacity to implement laboratory management system but without the management’s support in the areas of finance, provision of equipment, quality assurance products and enough manpower within the laboratory, everything would come to nought.

In addition, if there is strong political will to make our laboratories of good standard, we would have directors supervising laboratory works because they are scientists and can give the best expertise advice in the medical laboratory.

Another challenge is the failure of government policy that prevents medical laboratory scientists from attending training and capacity building. This quality management system we are talking about is not what you get when you are in university, they are professional field-based experience. If you take a look at what obtains here now, there is documentation of everything we do.

Apart from the above, there is also the challenge of poor remuneration which is quite prevalent in both public and private sector. Most of the laboratories in Nigeria do not pay their workforce as much as they should if the contribution of the medical laboratory scientists is anything to go by. As a practitioner, I know how important our role is in the delivery of health care. In the health sector, you hardly see us down tool. Even when our counterparts in the medical field chose to do so, we are always there to render service. We do all these at the expense of our lives as individuals.

The award, no doubt, has opened a new door of opportunities and privilege, how do you intend to take advantage of them?

So far, I would say the award has unlocked a lot of opportunities for me. I have been able to utilize such recognition to advance quality management system practice amongst other practitioners.

I have created an online platform with over a hundred medical laboratory scientists where I organized trainings and mentorship on ISO 15189. Besides, I have tried to collaborate with the state chapter of Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists to organize a meeting with the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

More importantly, since the world is currently faced with COVID-19 crisis, it is important to let the governor know that the laboratory scientist is among the front-line workers doing their best to ensure quick recovery of infected persons.

With our help, we can tell you empirically and scientifically that you have this disease or not. So, introducing me to the governor as one who just emerged winner of ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of the Year would certainly help to see what I can do to help in the medical laboratory field.

Also, I have gotten a lot of referrals asking for anyone that can perform intelligence quality management system. So, on my part, I have `equally created a platform where those interested in Medical Laboratory field can find good hands to work with. This award has once again put the University of Lagos on the map. We are only awaiting the visitation from ISN Products Nigeria Limited to UNILAG for the presentation of the award.

Going forward, what new ideas would you like to be introduced to this initiative to further strengthen it?

I think the organisers of the award should do a proper review particularly the online filling of forms. I guess that explains why many people didn’t continue because some of my colleagues that I spoke with were complaining about all the questions and requirements.

I can say that alone put a lot of them off but I would say that is equally a test of resilience. I also want to advise that in the next edition, the last stage of the contest should focus on the visitation of laboratories by the esteemed panel of jury. At the same time, the grand finale of the event can take the form of live audition in order to arouse the interest of the populace.

While I understand that ISN is encouraging us by driving the passion in us for quality practice, we must also realize that they are also in business. So, one way or the other, they also need to improve their own image as an organisation in order to strengthen quality practice in Nigeria.

COVID-19 is ravaging the world including Nigeria. To what extent is the role of medical laboratory scientist in the treatment of patients towards recovery?

One of the ways in which medical laboratory scientist has been contributing to allay the fears of COVID-19 patients is that they help in giving a definitive diagnosis of covid-19. That is, they tell emphatically and empirically that a patient is either positive or negative.

And if there is no proper diagnosis, you cannot treat a patient effectively. So, they must know the cause before they can treat. It is the laboratory scientist that helps to know by scientific evidence that a patient is positive or negative. They present results to the management because a patient with malaria and a patient with COVID-19 usually at the beginning have the same symptoms.

So, if a doctor sees them, he may not able to treat effectively because he is not sure if he is treating for malaria or for COVID-19. The responsibility lies with the scientist to assist the doctor to know what he is treating for the symptoms.

Beyond that, laboratory scientist also plays an important role in public health enlightenment/ education as regards COVID-19 and other diseases prevention.

We equally help in the formulation of policies for laboratory and medical centres on COVID-19 patient management. This is so because any place where COVID-19 patient is being managed, you must have at least biosafety level 2, meaning your protection in that facility must be nothing less than the second level of protection. It also means that laboratory scientist help to draft safety policies, the protective equipment that you wear to prevent contraction while you are caring for people.

Scientists also help in counselling COVID-19 patients and offer other medical advice before they begin to do whatever they came for.

In your own assessment, do you think medical laboratory scientists in Nigeria have the right capacity needed to support other medical personnel in the health sector in the delivery of health care?

I think we have the requisite capacity or skill given how much it took to get to where we are. As you are aware, one of the first academic requirements needed in medical laboratory practice is a bachelor degree which allows them to go through the rudiment of medical laboratory science.

In addition to the degree, they get to acquire a professional license from the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria that allows them to go into practice. In a nutshell, a medical laboratory scientist is endowed by the virtue of his training in academics and professional discipline to help the health care delivery team. However, we must point out the fact that COVID-19 is novel, a new kind of discovery. Therefore, like every professional, they too still require capacity development in this special and new area of health management.

There is still a large dearth of Medical Laboratory Scientists in Nigeria. What can government do to encourage young school leavers to make it a chosen profession?

I do not agree with that. For me, I think the root of the problem in the medical laboratory field lies in the number of graduates we churn out. From available evidence, I can say we produce more students than the industry can absorb. So, the solution, therefore, is to reduce the number of students’ intake into universities. I am sure you would be wondering how that relates to it. It is a matter of law of demand and supply.

Once there is ‘over flooding’, the value of everything will decrease. I think the best decision to take at this juncture by any serious government is to invest, expand and build more health facilities. Nonetheless, I will also like to advise young laboratory scientists to consider looking for opportunities in primary health centres. I know it is your desire to work in big health institutions but you can always start to build your capacity in health care centres.

Beyond the role of government, the professional bodies should take it upon themselves to encourage merger which could ultimately improve capacity. If they merge, it gives room for more capacity and that attracts more attention.

I will also like to advise practitioners to explore other areas of practice. You don’t have to work in laboratories, you can choose to go into equipment fabrication, biomedical engineering, sale of medical equipment, importation of medical devices, public health, health management, academics and research among others. So, they should not limit their scope and their search to bench work inside the laboratory. In a nutshell, I would say the government, the association and the people have a role to play.

The health sector in Nigeria is still largely underfunded. As a practitioner, what would you advice the government and other stakeholders to focus on to get the sector on the same pedestal with what obtains in developed nations?

One of the greatest challenges faced in the health sector is lack of political will on the part of the government to do that which is necessary in transforming the nation’s health sector. Largely, funding has been the biggest issue.

It pains me when at this period of our national lives, we still talk about funding as a major problem. The government must muster enough political will to increase budgetary allocation for the health sector. It is only when this is done, we will begin to witness gradual improvement. Be that as it may, I think they have been doing their part but it’s not enough.

Secondly, the government should, as a matter of law and policy, make the big industries and the private sector donate a percentage of whatever their earnings or incomes to the health sector as a kind of corporate social responsibility. They should also provide an enabling environment for Public Private Partnership (PPP).

Another way in which the health sector can also work is by attracting foreign investment. If a person is coming to invest and the political arena is unstable and policies are flagrant and flippant, they won’t come and invest. So, it is important we create an enabling environment that will attract foreign investors to bring the best out of the health sector. I can mention foreign companies that are doing very well in the country. If you check the laboratories that have international certification in Nigeria, the large percentage is from South Africa who came with their ideas in.

In South Africa, they have over 30 to 100 labs that are certified with the International Standard Organisation, while in Nigeria we don’t have more than three or five laboratories that are ISO standard. Another thing the government can do to improve health sector in the country is to seek donations or goodwill from people. If the government can attract endowment from the well-meaning individual, we can improve and make health care easily accessible.