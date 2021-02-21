By RICHARD NDOMA Calabar,

Welfare/Self Reliance Manager for Cross River and Akwa Ibom state, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Christian Onovughe, has charged Nigerians to impart right values on their children if they are eager to stop insecurity.

Onovughe made the remarks while making comments on the surging wave of kidnapping, armed banditry and other forms of social vices makings troubling the nation.

Onovughe who spoke with LEADERSHIP shortly after a dinner with media executives at Monty Suit Hotel Industrial Layout Calabar, at weekend, stated that unless right values are imparted on the children at a tender age,children would be in proper position to decipher good from evil.

“Let us fix the children and family first and see if the society would not be fixed.

” If we fix our homes, the society would be fixed.

The Welfare /Reliance Manager urged

families to initiate a programme where children would be taught on how to respect constituted authority, humanity and honesty stressing that it’s by so doing that insecurity can come to an end.

“Its good to catch them young, its good to catch their minds,every evil you see happening in the country begins from the kind of mindsets have by our people.

” Like Frederick Douglas an African American once said, that it is easier to built strong children than to repair broken men”.

“Tell the world that these kids need proper upbringing” He said. Stressing that it’s the reason why the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has concluded arrangement for a conference scheduled for April where children would be taught good virtues.

He said that by so doing that they can also make their contribution towards the building of a good society.

“We shall teach them how to interact,love and not to hate irrespective of tribe,ethnocultural origin love their country men and not to hate”. Onovughe maintained.