Star singer, Wizkid is set to release a deluxe version to his groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos featuring Canadian singer, Justin Bieber in his Essence remix version.

The Nigerian superstar released a tweet recently where he wrote, “Got something special for you guys tomorrow…”. The special news is that he is set to release ‘Essence (Remix)’ featuring Justin Bieber.

The record, which currently sits at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 is set to jump to the the top of the charts with a certified hitmaker as a feature.

The award winning singer whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun is arguably one of Nigeria’s greatest music export today.